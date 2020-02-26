About 90% imported onion rots at ports as states not keen on buying

Around 90% of onion imported during Dec-Jan is still rotting at Indian ports as states are not keen on buying, a senior government official with commerce ministry said today.

"Over 36,124 tn onion imported during Dec-Jan, around 32,333 tn is still lying and rotting at Indian ports. States are showing reluctance in buying the inferior quality imported onion," the official said.

The imported onion is not only of substandard quality but also does not match the taste of Indian consumers, the official said.