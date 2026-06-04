ABB Wins Order For 2 Electric Tugs, To Supply Power & Propulsion Systems For JNPA Vessels By 2027

ABB Secures New Marine Contract. |

New Delhi: Technology and automation company ABB on Thursday announced that it has received an order from Cochin Shipyard to supply power and propulsion systems for two new electric tugs.

The vessels are being built under Phase 1 of India's Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP), which aims to make port operations cleaner and more environmentally friendly.

The electric tugs are expected to be delivered to maritime services company Polestar Maritime in 2027.

To Operate at JNPA

After delivery, the two electric tugs will be deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), one of India's busiest ports.

Tugs are specialised vessels that help guide, push and escort large cargo ships and other vessels when they enter or leave port areas. They play an important role in ensuring safe and efficient port operations.

The move to electric-powered tugs is expected to reduce emissions and support India's broader sustainability goals in the maritime sector.

ABB's Role in the Project

As part of the contract, ABB will provide advanced power and propulsion systems that will enable the vessels to operate efficiently using electric energy.

The company is known globally for its expertise in electrification and automation technologies. Its systems are widely used in marine, industrial and infrastructure projects across the world.

ABB said the order highlights the growing adoption of sustainable technologies in India's maritime industry.

Supporting Green Shipping Goals

The Green Tug Transition Programme is part of India's efforts to reduce carbon emissions from port operations and encourage the use of cleaner energy solutions.

The deployment of electric tugs at JNPA is expected to serve as an important step towards greener shipping and modernisation of port infrastructure.

With this project, ABB and Cochin Shipyard are contributing to India's push for sustainable and energy-efficient maritime operations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment, financial, business, or legal advice.