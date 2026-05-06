Cochin Shipyard, DPA Launch ₹1,570 Crore Vadinar Ship Repair Facility Project

Cochin Shipyard and Deendayal Port Authority will jointly develop a ship repair facility at Vadinar, Gujarat. |

Kochi: India’s maritime infrastructure push is set to get a major upgrade with the approval of a large-scale ship repair facility in Gujarat. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), along with Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), will spearhead the project at Vadinar, a location strategically positioned near key shipping routes and ports on the western coast.

Project Gains Cabinet Nod

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the development of the state-of-the-art ship repair facility, marking a significant expansion of India’s ship repair capabilities. The project will be developed under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and will involve a total investment of Rs. 1,570 crore.

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Under the arrangement, DPA will invest around Rs. 650 crore towards civil infrastructure, including jetties, while CSL will spend approximately Rs. 920 crore on ship repair infrastructure and operational facilities. Both entities aim to complete the project within 36 months.

Facility Targets Large Vessels

The Vadinar project has been designed as a brownfield facility featuring a 650-metre jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure. According to the disclosure, the facility will be capable of repairing vessels up to 300 metres in length.

Currently, CSL’s existing facilities largely cater to vessels below 250 metres in length. The new facility is expected to bridge a key infrastructure gap by enabling repairs for larger commercial and foreign-flagged ships within India instead of routing them to overseas yards.

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Employment And Industry Boost

The project is also expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities across ship repair, logistics and ancillary industries. The filing estimates around 290 direct jobs and nearly 1,100 indirect jobs once the facility becomes operational.

Officials noted that the project could strengthen India’s maritime ecosystem by improving turnaround times and increasing competitiveness at Indian ports. It also aligns with the government’s broader Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 goals.

Strategic Maritime Expansion

Vadinar’s deep draft conditions and proximity to ports such as Mundra and Kandla are expected to make the facility attractive for large-scale repair operations. The project will be financed through a mix of internal resources and debt, according to the disclosure.

By expanding domestic repair capabilities for larger vessels, the project is expected to reduce foreign exchange outflows and support long-term growth in India’s maritime infrastructure sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory filing and annexures issued by Cochin Shipyard Limited and related government disclosures. No independent verification or external reporting sources were used in preparing this article.