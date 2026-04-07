Swan Defence Secures Four 92,500 DWT Ammonia Dual-Fuel Vessel Order Marking India First

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited has secured a landmark shipbuilding contract from Energy ONE Limited to construct four 92,500 DWT ammonia dual-fuel bulk carriers. |

Mumbai: India’s shipbuilding sector is taking a decisive step toward greener technology, with Swan Defence landing a first-of-its-kind order that positions it at the forefront of next-generation maritime manufacturing.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) has signed a contract with Energy ONE Limited to build four large bulk carriers, each with a capacity of 92,500 DWT. This Category 4 order places the project within a high-value bracket and marks the first time ammonia dual-fuel ships will be constructed in India. The vessels are also among the largest commercial ships ever built domestically, signaling a leap in scale and capability for the shipyard.

Each vessel will measure 229.5 metres in length with a beam of 37 metres and will feature ammonia-fuelled propulsion systems. The ships are being designed by South Korea-based KMS-EMEC and will be classified by Det Norske Veritas, a globally recognized classification society. This combination of international design expertise and domestic manufacturing reflects a growing integration of global standards within India’s shipbuilding ecosystem.

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The project aligns closely with the global transition toward low-emission shipping, with ammonia emerging as a promising alternative marine fuel. Vivek Merchant, Director at SDHI, indicated that securing the contract reflects rising global confidence in India’s shipbuilding capabilities and the infrastructure developed at Pipavav. He highlighted that ammonia-based propulsion remains in its early stages, positioning the company as an early participant in a transformative shift in maritime fuel technology.

The first vessel under the contract is expected to be delivered in October 2029, with the remaining ships scheduled at four-month intervals thereafter. The order is backed by Energy ONE Limited, linked to a green investment initiative targeting zero-emission vessels, supported by a broader capital program of USD 2 billion. This ensures long-term demand visibility and aligns with sustainability-focused investments in shipping.

Swan Defence’s latest contract underscores its evolving role in complex shipbuilding projects and strengthens India’s position in the global maritime value chain.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and may contain forward-looking statements subject to execution timelines, regulatory approvals, and market conditions.