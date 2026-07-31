ABB India Reports 7.9% Profit Increase To ₹370.07 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: ABB India Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹370.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 7.9 per cent increase compared to ₹342.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹3,558.87 crore, up from ₹2,940.47 crore year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Total income for the quarter reached ₹3,651.54 crore, an increase from ₹3,040.22 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated expenses for the period were ₹3,152.77 crore, rising from ₹2,578.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Discontinued Operations Impact

Profit from discontinued operations after tax resulted in a loss of ₹7.77 crore for the quarter, compared to a profit of ₹9.19 crore in the year-ago period. The company had recorded a profit on sale of ₹1,658.48 crore from its robotics business in March 2026, which is disclosed under discontinued operations.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for continuing operations stood at ₹17.46 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹16.17 in the year-ago quarter. For continuing and discontinued operations combined, basic EPS was ₹17.09, against ₹16.60 in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Special Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors of ABB India Limited declared a special dividend of ₹90.00 per equity share of face value ₹2 each. This decision was made at its meeting held on 31 July 2026.

Automation Segment Renamed

Effective 1 January 2026, the erstwhile Process Automation segment has been renamed as Automation. This change reflects the company's evolving operational structure.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the half-year ended 30 June 2026, the consolidated net profit increased to ₹2,145.95 crore, up from ₹826.37 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue from operations for the half-year rose to ₹6,742.93 crore from ₹5,950.54 crore previously.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.