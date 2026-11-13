ABB India Q3 Profit Rises 8.2% To ₹442.5 Crore, Electrification Revenue Jumps 40%

ABB India’s Q3 net profit rose 8.2 percent to Rs 442.5 crore as revenue climbed 19 percent to Rs 3,738 crore. |

Mumbai: ABB India reported an 8.2 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 442.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from Rs 409 crore a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations climbed 19 percent to Rs 3,738 crore, led by the electrification business, the company said in an exchange filing on November 13.

Electrification leads growth

Electrification revenue rose 40 percent to Rs 1,927 crore, accounting for the largest increase among the reported segments. The segment’s profit before interest and tax increased to Rs 349.1 crore from Rs 270.8 crore a year earlier.

Motion revenue grew 14 percent to Rs 1,336 crore, while its segment profit fell to Rs 173.6 crore from Rs 181.6 crore. Automation revenue declined 16 percent to Rs 505.2 crore, and segment profit fell to Rs 71.5 crore from Rs 105.4 crore.

Total expenses from continuing operations rose 20 percent to Rs 3,236 crore. The cost of raw materials, components and items bought for projects increased to Rs 2,089 crore from Rs 1,620 crore. Profit after tax from continuing operations rose 10.5 percent to Rs 439.8 crore, while profit from discontinued operations fell to Rs 2.7 crore from Rs 11 crore.

Profit rises from June quarter

Compared with the June quarter, revenue from continuing operations increased 5 percent from Rs 3,559 crore and net profit rose 22 percent from Rs 362.3 crore. Discontinued operations swung to a profit of Rs 2.7 crore from a loss of Rs 7.8 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share both rose to Rs 20.89 from Rs 17.09 in the June quarter and Rs 19.31 a year earlier.

Robotics sale lifts nine-month profit

For January–September, net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,588 crore from Rs 1,235 crore a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations rose 15 percent to Rs 10,481 crore, while profit after tax from those operations fell 3.8 percent to Rs 1,152 crore.

The nine-month results included a pre-tax gain of Rs 1,658.48 crore from the March sale of ABB India’s robotics business, which the company booked under discontinued operations. After tax, discontinued operations contributed Rs 1,437 crore to nine-month profit, up from Rs 37.5 crore a year earlier.

ABB India also recognised a Rs 6.2 crore net gain in profit and loss and Rs 3.7 crore in other comprehensive income in connection with transferring its provident fund liabilities to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, effective October 1.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.