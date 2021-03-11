A.B. Vijayakumar joins as Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra

A.B. Vijayakumar joined as Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on 10th March, 2021. Before joining BoM, Vijayakumar was Chief Vigilance Officer at Indian Overseas Bank from 1st April 2020. Prior to joining Indian Overseas Bank he worked as Chief Vigilance Officer in erstwhile Corporation Bank and prior to that heworked as Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank also.

Vijayakumar started his banking career from joining Bank of India in the year 1984 and has wealth of over 34 years of rich banking experience. He rose to the level of General Manager in the year 2018 handling multifarious activities both at the field level and at administrative office handling key functional areas including working at Staff Training College of the Bank. He has served across the length and breadth of the country and also worked as a Compliance Officer at Hong Kong centre.

Vijayakumar has multifaceted experience of more than three decades covering multiple spectrum of banking operations including Large Corporate, Retail Banking, Priority Sector, Forex Operations, Compliance, Board Secretariat, HR and Vigilance mechanism.

Vijayakumar holds graduate degree in Commerce & Law and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He has done his diploma and certification courses from IIBF on Trade Finance, Foreign Exchange, KYC & AML, Retail banking, Customer Service & BCS.