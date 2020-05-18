Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan: 20 lakh crore economic package's 5 tranches in one blink!

Under the PM Matsya Sampanda Yojna, a fund of Rs 20,000 crore is allocated for the marine, inland fisheries sector to help building new fishing vessels, harbours and insurance of boats and individuals. This sector provides employment to 55 lakh workers and it is expected to contribute Rs 1 lk cr to India’s exports.

Under the National Animal Disease Program, 100% vaccination for cattle, buffalo, sheep and pigs against foot and mouth disease will be ensured with an outlay of Rs 13,343 crore and a fund of Rs 15,000 crore is allocated for Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development.

The package further announced Rs 4,000 crore for promotion of herbal cultivation and Rs 500 crore is allocated for beekeeping initiatives.

In the fourth tranche, more reforms were announced pertaining to the coal, mining, defence and civil aviation sectors. Particularly for the coal sector, the government allowed 100% private participation. Thereby, completely ending the government monopoly. The move is particularly aimed at reducing the coal import bills by improving the quality as well as quantity of coal produced in India. The country has the 3rd largest coal reservoir, yet it still imports coal at higher cost due to the poor quality produced in the domestic market. The government has also provided Rs 50,000 crore to develop coal infrastructure in the country.

The mining sector is also opened up further and 500 mining blocks will now be available for bidding through an open auction process. The removal of distinction between captive and non-captive mines is aimed at simplifying the process of transferring mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals. The FM also informed that the Ministry of Mines is in the process of developing a Mineral index.