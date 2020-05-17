Modi govt's Rs 20 lakh crore corona package: Nirmala Sitharaman finally gives full break-up

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore worth economic package to support the economy and tacke the coronavirus crisis in the country on Sunday.

On Sunday, she listed measures worth Rs 20,97,053 crore including RBI measures and steps announced under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Package (PMGKP).

Accordingly, on the fifth and final day of detailing the mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the Centre's 'Self-Reliant India Movement', the minister gave the break-up of the package.

Here is the full freak of the economic package which has been divided into five tranches: