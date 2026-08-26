Aastha Spintex Sets September 9 Record Date, AGM To Consider 1:1 Bonus And ₹100 Crore Capital

Aastha Spintex sets September 9 as the dividend record date. |

Halvad: Aastha Spintex has fixed September 9, 2026, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible for its proposed final dividend. The Gujarat-based cotton yarn maker will hold its 13th Annual General Meeting on September 16.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 0.10 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for FY26. Payment remains subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

Bonus proposal

Shareholders will also consider a 1:1 bonus issue, offering one new fully paid share for every share held. The company plans to capitalise up to Rs 44.14 crore from eligible reserves and securities premium for the allotment.

The AGM will consider raising the authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore to Rs 100 crore. This increase will support the bonus issue and future funding needs.

Fabric expansion

Aastha Spintex has approved a move into grey fabric and other value-added fabric products under its own brand. The plan is part of a three-pillar strategy covering financial performance, shareholder rewards and integration from yarn to fabric.

The expansion follows the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited. The deal will lift annual spinning capacity from 7,700 metric tonnes to 17,457 metric tonnes and spindle capacity from 25,920 to 61,824.

Falcon Yarns has a confirmed order book of about Rs 51.46 crore for execution between August and October 2026. It includes 38 orders for 17.35 lakh kilograms of cotton yarn from more than 10 domestic customers.

Financial performance

Aastha Spintex reported revenue from operations of Rs 352 crore and net profit of Rs 23.8 crore for FY26. The company said profit had risen sharply from about Rs 1 crore over four years.

Management said the bonus proposal signals confidence in long-term growth, while the fabric push should help the company use its enlarged yarn capacity and capture more value across the textile supply chain.

The company said forward integration could widen the product range, improve margins and reduce dependence on yarn sales alone.