Aastha Spintex Bags ₹25 Crore Fabric Order, 750 MT Supply Deal To Run For Two Years

Aastha Spintex has secured a Rs 25 crore order from JSK Textile for 750 MT. |

Mumbai: Aastha Spintex Limited has secured a long-term, non-cancellable order worth approximately Rs 25 crore from Gujarat-based JSK Textile LLP for the manufacture and supply of greige fabric.

The order covers around 750 metric tonnes (MT) of greige fabric and will be executed over two years on an Ex-Mill basis. The contract value excludes Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Initial Supply Within Two Months

Execution will begin with the supply of approximately 30 MT within the next two months. The remaining quantity will be supplied subsequently, subject to quality approval.

The company said the order is expected to provide greater revenue visibility over the execution period while supporting improved utilisation of its existing manufacturing capacity.

Higher volumes could also help improve operating efficiencies and absorption of fixed costs. The deal further expands Aastha Spintex's customer and product mix within its textile operations.

Chairman and Director Divyang Jashwantbhai Patel said the order strengthens the company's existing textile operations and reflects customers' confidence in its manufacturing capabilities.

Expansion Into Fabric Products

The order comes as Aastha Spintex pursues a three-pillar growth strategy focused on financial excellence, shareholder rewards and vertical integration from yarn to fabric.

The board has approved a 1:1 bonus issue and an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore to Rs 100 crore. The company is also expanding into grey fabric and other value-added fabric products under its proprietary brand.

Manufacturing Capacity Set To Rise

Aastha Spintex's recent acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited is expected to increase spinning capacity from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT. Spindle capacity is also set to rise from 25,920 to 61,824.

The company's revenue increased from Rs 240 crore in FY23 to Rs 352 crore in FY25, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21.2 percent.

Net profit rose from Rs 1.1 crore to Rs 23 crore during the same period. Operating profit margin improved from 5.87 percent to 14.16 percent, while EBITDA margin increased from 6.05 percent to 14.45 percent.