Aastha Spintex Sets September 28 Record Date, 4.41 Crore Bonus Shares To Begin Trading September 30

Aastha Spintex sets September 28 record date for a 1:1 bonus issue of 4.41 crore shares. |

Mumbai: Aastha Spintex Limited has fixed September 28, 2026, as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue, under which eligible shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share for every share held.

The Gujarat-based cotton yarn manufacturer will issue 4,41,42,190 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each. The shares will be deemed allotted on September 29 and are scheduled to begin trading on September 30.

Bonus Details

The bonus shares will rank pari passu with existing equity shares and carry identical rights. Investors will not be required to make any additional payment, although the market price normally adjusts after shares trade ex-bonus.

The board approved capitalisation of up to Rs 44.14 crore from eligible free reserves, securities premium and capital redemption reserve recorded on March 31, 2026.

It also cleared an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore to Rs 100 crore to facilitate the corporate action.

Expansion Drive

Aastha Spintex has unveiled a three-pillar strategy centred on financial excellence, shareholder rewards and vertical integration from yarn to fabric.

The company plans to enter forward-integrated textile categories, including grey fabric and other value-added fabric products under its proprietary brand.

This follows its acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, which is expected to lift spinning capacity from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT and spindle capacity from 25,920 to 61,824.

Financial Momentum

Revenue increased from Rs 240 crore in FY23 to Rs 352 crore in FY25, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21.2 percent. Net profit climbed from Rs 1.1 crore to Rs 23 crore, a CAGR of 356 percent.

Operating profit margin improved from 5.87 percent to 14.16 percent, while EBITDA margin rose from 6.05 percent to 14.45 percent.

Meanwhile, Falcon Yarns’ 1.35 MW rooftop solar project has entered on-site execution after receiving GEDA registration. As of September 16, structure-marking work was 70 percent complete and installation was 40 percent complete, with 13 personnel deployed at the Bharudi facility in Gujarat. The initiative is intended to reduce costs and strengthen operational sustainability.