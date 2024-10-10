 A Moment Of Respect: Garba Gathering In Mumbai Halts Celebrations To Mourn & Reminisce Ratan Tata
He was revered and respected by many during his lifetime. That respect and adoration have surpassed his demise and his time in the world to a world without him. Many big names have expressed their admiration and collective sadness at the passing of Ratan Tata.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
article-image

Ratan Tata, former Chairman Emeritus and the veteran industrialist passed away late on Wednesday, October 9. This fills a void in the paradigm of India Inc.

Tata for many, was the default face of the industry and his company for many years. Ratan Tata was seen as the element of benignance in the world of deadlines and quarterly targets.

Garba Night In Mumbai Takes a Pause

Another sign of the said veneration was exhibited at the Garba celebration in Mumbai.

In a video that has surfaced online, a Garba/Dandiya celebration that was going on in Mumbai's northern suburb of Goregoan was halted in memory of the late industry veteran who passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

In the video, many of the participants who had gathered for the Navratri celebration can be seen mourning Ratan Tata's death.

People in the video who were part of the event that is a part of the 9-day-long festivity can be seen donning silence and even praying as a soft ballad, Menu Bida Karo by popular singer Arijit Singh played in the background, adding to the moment that had transpired.

Ratan Tata In Memory

Ratan Tata, who took over the reins of the Tata Group in the middle of the Indian economic liberalisation in 1991, took the company to new heights, with some marquee acquisitions, including the likes of Tetley Tea, Jaguar and Land Rover. He also dared to make a car for the poor with the ambitious Tata Nano.

Ratan Tata's mortal remains have been brought to the Tata group-run NCPA for the general public to pay their last respect.

Ratan Tata last rites will be conducted on Tuesday, October 10 with full state honours in Mumbai's Worli.

