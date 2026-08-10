A-1 Secures ₹38.70-Crore Order, Q1 Profit Jumps 429.3%

A-1 Limited secures a Rs 38.70-crore Solar Group order. |

Ahmedabad: A-1 Limited has secured an order worth Rs 38.70 crore from the Solar Group of Industries for the supply of acids and industrial chemicals.

The order, which excludes GST, will be completed within the financial year. Supplies are scheduled over three months ending October 31, 2026, giving the company revenue visibility for the second and third quarters of FY27.

Repeat Business

The latest deal follows a Rs 12-crore order received from the Solar Group in June 2026. The company said the repeat order showed the customer’s confidence in its product quality, reliable service and delivery capacity.

Solar Industries India and its group companies operate in the industrial explosives and defence sectors. A-1 Limited said the fresh contract would strengthen its order book and deepen its relationship with a customer.

Strong Quarter

The company also reported growth in the first quarter of FY27. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 170.5 per cent to Rs 175.01 crore from Rs 64.69 crore a year earlier.

Profit after tax increased 429.3 per cent to Rs 3.16 crore from Rs 0.60 crore. The profit margin improved to 1.81 per cent from 0.92 per cent.

EBITDA rose 210.6 per cent to Rs 6.07 crore from Rs 1.95 crore. The EBITDA margin increased to 3.47 per cent from 3.02 per cent, supported by better execution and efficiency.

Expansion Plans

During the quarter, A-1 Limited secured supply orders worth about Rs 35 crore from customers including Solar Industries, Mahadhan Agritech and Sai Baba Polymer Technologies. It also continued work on its Rs 127.50-crore industrial urea supply order.

The company raised its stake in A-1 Sureja Industries from 45 per cent to 51 per cent, making it a subsidiary and marking its entry into electric mobility. The enterprise value was Rs 100 crore.

A-1 Limited said more than 90 per cent of its vehicle fleet was debt-free. It aims to achieve debt-free ownership by October 2026.

For FY26, revenue stood at Rs 343 crore, while net profit rose 64 per cent to Rs 5.99 crore. By 2028, the company plans to become a green business spanning cleaner chemical operations and mobility solutions.