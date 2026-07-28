A-1 Limited Q1 FY27 Profit Climbs To ₹3.2 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹175 Crore

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Mumbai: A-1 Limited reported a sharp year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with profit after tax increasing to Rs 3.16 crore from Rs 0.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations also rose to Rs 175.01 crore, compared with Rs 64.69 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, however, profit declined from Rs 4.36 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

Opening Performance Summary

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 175.01 crore during Q1 FY27 from Rs 64.69 crore in Q1 FY26, while total income stood at Rs 175.13 crore.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 4.30 crore from Rs 0.84 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting stronger operating performance on a year-on-year basis.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the March 2026 quarter, revenue improved from Rs 145.27 crore to Rs 175.01 crore. However, profit after tax declined to Rs 3.16 crore from Rs 4.36 crore, while profit before tax fell from Rs 5.81 crore to Rs 4.30 crore.

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Total expenses increased to Rs 170.84 crore from Rs 139.66 crore, reflecting higher purchase costs, transport expenses and finance costs. The company reported a deferred tax credit of Rs 2.32 lakh, while no exceptional items were recorded during the quarter.

Key Drivers

Purchase of stock-in-trade remained the largest expense at Rs 160.70 crore. Finance costs increased to Rs 0.98 crore from Rs 0.64 crore in the previous quarter, while depreciation and amortisation expense stood at Rs 0.79 crore.

The group also recorded a Rs 1.07 lakh share of profit from its associate accounted for under the equity method. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) were Rs 0.07 for the quarter. The company continues to report operations across its Acids and Chemicals and Sports Equipments segments.

Annual Context

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 342.91 crore, total income of Rs 343.36 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 5.99 crore. The Q1 FY27 performance indicates higher revenue and profitability compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, while sequential profitability moderated against the immediately preceding quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.