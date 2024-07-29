94 Companies, Along With Adani Group Giants, Bharat Electronics & Hindustan Petroleum To Declare Q1 Results Today

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

A number of listed companies will release their results for the first quarter of their fiscal year 2024–2025 (Q1FY25), including the public sector defense manufacturer Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and the state-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

ACC, Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, and NDTV are among the giants connected to the Adani Group that are planned to release their June 2024 quarter earnings today.

List of companies posting Q1 results

Acc ltd.

Acrow india ltd.

Aditya spinners ltd.

Akme fintrade (india) ltd

Agi greenpac ltd

Apollo pipes ltd

Arvind ltd.

Aryan share and stock brokers ltd

Ask automotive ltd

Astec lifesciences limited

Adani total gas ltd

Adani Total idea |

Aditya vision ltd

Adani wilmar ltd

Balmer lawrie & co.ltd.

Basant agro tech (india) ltd

Bharat electronics ltd.

Consolidated construction consortium ltd.

Chemo pharma laboratories ltd.

Colgate-palmolive (india) ltd.

Comfort intech ltd.

Csb bank ltd

Data patterns (india) ltd

Dcm nouvelle ltd

Diana tea co.ltd.

Elnet technologies ltd.

Fredun pharmaceuticals ltd

Galaxy agrico exports ltd.

Goodluck india ltd

Gujarat poly electronics ltd

Gujarat intrux ltd.

Genomic valley biotech ltd

Hindustan petroleum corporation ltd.

Indo count industries ltd.

Ideaforge technology ltd

Idea forge |

Iirm holdings india ltd

India glycols ltd.

Indian bank

Integra switchgear ltd.

Ismt ltd.

Jai balaji industries ltd.

Jindal saw ltd.

Jindal drilling & industries ltd.

Kansai nerolac paints ltd.

Kei industries ltd.

Kalpataru projects international ltd

Likhami consulting ltd

Looks health services limited

Lovable lingerie ltd.

Luharuka media & infra ltd

Maharashtra seamless ltd.

Meyer apparel ltd

Mangalore chemicals & fertilizers ltd.

Manraj housing finance ltd.

Vedant fashions ltd

Markobenz ventures ltd

Mayur floorings ltd.

Market creators ltd.

New delhi television ltd.

NDTv share price |

Omax autos ltd.

Panafic industrials ltd

Perfectpac ltd.

Pfizer ltd.

Pioneer agro extracts ltd.

Privi speciality chemicals ltd

Purple finance ltd

Qgo finance ltd

Quess corp ltd

Restaurant brands asia ltd

Rishabh digha steel & allied products ltd.

Macfos ltd

Sanghi industries ltd.

Sarla performance fibers ltd.

Sastasundar ventures ltd

Saptak chem and business ltd

Shah metacorp ltd

Shanthi gears ltd.

Sindu valley technologies ltd.

Skp securities ltd.

Sonalis consumer products ltd

Sri chakra cement ltd

Strides pharma science ltd

Sumeru industries ltd.

Tainwala chemicals & plastics (india) ltd.

Tcfc finance ltd.

Forbes precision tools and machine parts ltd

T.spiritual world ltd.

Vcu data management ltd

Rekvina laboratories ltd.

Vinyoflex ltd.

Voltamp transformers ltd.

Wardwizard innovations & mobility ltd

Whirlpool of india ltd.

Wonderla holidays ltd

Yogi ltd

KEI Enterprises, Pfizer, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Colgate Palmolive (India), Jindal Saw, Indian Bank, and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers are among the other notable companies on the list.

