94 Companies, Along With Adani Group Giants, Bharat Electronics & Hindustan Petroleum To Declare Q1 Results Today

A number of listed companies will release their results for the first quarter of their fiscal year 2024–2025 (Q1FY25), including the public sector defense manufacturer Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and the state-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).
ACC, Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, and NDTV are among the giants connected to the Adani Group that are planned to release their June 2024 quarter earnings today.
List of companies posting Q1 results
Acc ltd.
Acrow india ltd.
Aditya spinners ltd.
Akme fintrade (india) ltd
Agi greenpac ltd
Apollo pipes ltd
Arvind ltd.
Aryan share and stock brokers ltd
Ask automotive ltd
Astec lifesciences limited
Adani total gas ltd
Adani Total idea |
Aditya vision ltd
Adani wilmar ltd
Balmer lawrie & co.ltd.
Basant agro tech (india) ltd
Bharat electronics ltd.
Consolidated construction consortium ltd.
Chemo pharma laboratories ltd.
Colgate-palmolive (india) ltd.
Comfort intech ltd.
Csb bank ltd
Data patterns (india) ltd
Dcm nouvelle ltd
Diana tea co.ltd.
Elnet technologies ltd.
Fredun pharmaceuticals ltd
Galaxy agrico exports ltd.
Goodluck india ltd
Gujarat poly electronics ltd
Gujarat intrux ltd.
Genomic valley biotech ltd
Hindustan petroleum corporation ltd.
Indo count industries ltd.
Ideaforge technology ltd
Idea forge |
Iirm holdings india ltd
India glycols ltd.
Indian bank
Integra switchgear ltd.
Ismt ltd.
Jai balaji industries ltd.
Jindal saw ltd.
Jindal drilling & industries ltd.
Kansai nerolac paints ltd.
Kei industries ltd.
Kalpataru projects international ltd
Likhami consulting ltd
Looks health services limited
Lovable lingerie ltd.
Luharuka media & infra ltd
Maharashtra seamless ltd.
Meyer apparel ltd
Mangalore chemicals & fertilizers ltd.
Manraj housing finance ltd.
Vedant fashions ltd
Markobenz ventures ltd
Mayur floorings ltd.
Market creators ltd.
New delhi television ltd.
NDTv share price |
Omax autos ltd.
Panafic industrials ltd
Perfectpac ltd.
Pfizer ltd.
Pioneer agro extracts ltd.
Privi speciality chemicals ltd
Purple finance ltd
Qgo finance ltd
Quess corp ltd
Restaurant brands asia ltd
Rishabh digha steel & allied products ltd.
Macfos ltd
Sanghi industries ltd.
Sarla performance fibers ltd.
Sastasundar ventures ltd
Saptak chem and business ltd
Shah metacorp ltd
Shanthi gears ltd.
Sindu valley technologies ltd.
Skp securities ltd.
Sonalis consumer products ltd
Sri chakra cement ltd
Strides pharma science ltd
Sumeru industries ltd.
Tainwala chemicals & plastics (india) ltd.
Tcfc finance ltd.
Forbes precision tools and machine parts ltd
T.spiritual world ltd.
Vcu data management ltd
Rekvina laboratories ltd.
Vinyoflex ltd.
Voltamp transformers ltd.
Wardwizard innovations & mobility ltd
Whirlpool of india ltd.
Wonderla holidays ltd
Yogi ltd
KEI Enterprises, Pfizer, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Colgate Palmolive (India), Jindal Saw, Indian Bank, and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers are among the other notable companies on the list.