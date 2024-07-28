 Q1 FY25 Earnings July 29: ACC, NDTV And More To Declare Results On Monday
Among the biggest names on the list, three of them are Adani Group-owned entities. On the list, one of Adani's most talked-about acquisitions, NDTV, is expected to declare its results on Monday.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Q1 earnings cycle has been churning out major waves of movement for the past few weeks. After the budget placated the markets for about a week, bringing the indices down to a red streak for a week, the focus will be back on the companies and their earnings for the quarter that ended on June 30.

So far, many big names have declared results and have either gained or lost value in the equity markets. On Monday, July 29, at the beginning of the week, there are some big names that are expected to put their performance in Q1 out.

The New Delhi-based news television channel closed on Friday with gains of 2.32 per cent or Rs 5.04, closing at Rs 221.99 per share.

Then on the list is another Adani acquisition, ACC Cements. With this acquisition, Adani has moved closer to dominating the cement industry. The company is also expected to declare its results on Monday.

The company shares, like NDTV, also closed in green on Friday. The company shares closed with gains of 1.75 per cent or Rs 45.10, closing for the day at Rs 2,624.00.

Another Adani company that is expected to put its 3-month results out is Adani Wilmar. The FMCG company closed for trading on Friday on a positive note at Rs 325.65 per share. The company shares gained 0.71 per cent or Rs 2.30.

Another major name that is expected to declare its results on Monday is Colgate Palmolive, the Indian arm of the American FMCG giant. The company shares, unlike the aforementioned companies, closed in red on Friday. The company's shares dropped by 0.64 per cent or Rs 20.30, closing at Rs 3,132.15 per share.

Some other known names that are expected to put their results include apparel company Manyavaar, CSB Bank, Bharat Electronics Limited and Apollo Pipes.

