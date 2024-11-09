93 Companies To Declare Q2 FY25 Results Today Along With Reliance Communication, Aurobindo Pharma, TVS Electronics & Asian Paints

The earning season for Q2 FY25 is underway in full swing; yesterday 215 companies decalared their quarterly financials for the July-September quarter, which ended on September 30.

Today, 93 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 results, including paint and chemical giant Asian Paints, pharmaceutical mammoth Aurobindo Pharma, aerospace and defence electronics solutions provider Datapatterns, generic drugs titan Divi's labs, and stationary and art material manufacturer Doms Industries.

Synthetic fibre manufacturer Indo-rama synthetic, suger, suger manufacturer Mawana suger, metal recycling PSU MSTC, flagship telecom provider Reliance Communication, clothing manufacturer Rupa & Company, and automation IT products & solution provider TVS electronics will also post their Q2 results today.

All companies posting Q2 earnings today

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Agarwal Fortune India Ltd.

Alkali Metals Ltd.

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.

Asian Paints Ltd.

ASM Technologies Ltd.

Atul Auto Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.

Black Box Ltd.

Brand Concepts Ltd.

Bijoy Hans Ltd.

B & A Ltd.

Bonlon Industries Ltd.

Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd.

Brooks Laboratories Ltd.

CSL Finance Ltd.

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

DOMS Industries Ltd.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.

Epigral Ltd.

FineLine Circuits Ltd.

Gangotri Textiles Ltd.

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

IFGL Refractories Ltd.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.

KIC Metaliks Ltd.

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.

Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.

Kriti Nutrients Ltd.

KSE Ltd.

Krishanveer Forge Ltd.

Maris Spinners Ltd.

Mawana Sugars Ltd.

MSTC Ltd.

Natraj Proteins Ltd.

Natural Biocon (India) Ltd.

N.K.Industries Ltd.

NTC Industries Ltd.

Nutraplus India Ltd.

Pakka Ltd.

PBA Infrastructure Ltd.

P. B. Films Ltd.

Ph Trading Ltd.

Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd.

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.

Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd.

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd.

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.

Raj Packaging Industries Ltd.

Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltd.

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co.Ltd.

Raj Television Network Ltd.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.

Reliance Communications Ltd.

Retro Green Revolution Ltd.

Rupa & Company Ltd.

Satiate Agri Ltd.

Savera Industries Ltd.

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd.

Sellwin Traders Ltd.

Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries Ltd.

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd.

Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd.

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd.

Steelcast Ltd.

Swadha Nature Ltd.

Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd.

Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Ltd.

TVS Electronics Ltd.

Universal StarchChem Allied Ltd.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Vamshi Rubber Ltd.

Vinayak Vanijya Ltd.

Virat Industries Ltd.

Wep Solutions Ltd.

W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd.

Wires & Fabrics (Sa) Ltd.

Zenith Fibres Ltd.

Zim Laboratories Ltd.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) Q2 FY25

In comparison to Rs 7,952 crore in the same period last year, LIC reported a 3.8 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 7,621 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25 on Friday.

Stock performance

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) tumbled down on the NSE (national stock exchange) in the last trading session, touching the day low level of Rs 911.90 per share on the bourses.

The stock concluded the last trading session at Rs 915.55 per share on the Indian stock exchanges, with a 1.52 per cent decline amounting to a Rs 14.15 per share on the bourses.

Total operational cost

A 14.42 per cent increase in total expenses, which increased to Rs 2.22 lakh crore in the most recent quarter from Rs 1.94 lakh crore in the same period last year, coincided with the decline in profit.

Net premium income

The LIC's net premium income increased from Rs 1.07 lakh crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 1.20 lakh crore in Q2 of this fiscal year, representing an 11.62 per cent year-over-year increase. However, revenue from sources other than the company's core operations fell sharply, from Rs 248 crore in Q2 FY25 to Rs 145 crore in Q2 FY25, a 41.53 per cent decline.