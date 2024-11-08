'₹50 Lakhs in Grants For City Changemakers': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Launches 'Namma Bengaluru Challenge 2024', Urging Residents To Shape Future

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath has let out a call for action to all Bengaluru residents for solving challenges of the city and shaping the future of the tech hub of India. He illustrated his heartfelt appreciation for the Bengaluru, which was paramount to his success.

Nikhil Kamath said, 'Bangalore has given me everything I have. This city, with all its challenges, has a unique resilience.'

I trust that Bangaloreans, especially the ones brainstorming in cafés and late-night workspaces, can find solutions to anything. We need more changemakers to step up and shape Bengaluru’s future.' kamath added.

Namma Bengaluru Challenge

The Namma Bengaluru Challenge, an initiative started by Kamath's WTFund in partnership with the Bengaluru-focused non-profit UnboxingBLR Foundation, is set against this message.

Finding and rewarding creative, sustainable answers to Bengaluru's urban problems is the aim of the challenge. It will give Rs 10 lakh to five chosen business owners, startups, or community organisations that are creating solutions that could have a long-term effect.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Changemakers working on creative ways to better the city, whether for profit or nonprofit, are invited to apply for the Namma Bengaluru Challenge.

Finding useful, doable concepts that can immediately improve Bengaluru residents' quality of life is the difficult part. From public safety to urban development, the challenge seeks to capitalise on the city's renowned inventiveness and spirit of entrepreneurship.

How to participate ?

Step 1: Fill out the application

Fill out the application form on the official website by providing specifics about your project, the issue it attempts to solve, and the solution you have in mind. In addition to the form, you must include a brief video (less than five minutes) in which you introduce yourself and discuss the significance of your solution for Bengaluru.

Step 2: Online interview

To go over their ideas in greater detail, the selection panel will invite the shortlisted candidates to a virtual interview.

Step 3: Final selection and launch party

Following the announcement of the final choices, those who are accepted will be invited to a kickoff event where they will be given a grant and have the opportunity to present their ideas to a group of changemakers from all over Bengaluru.

Deadline to apply: November 30, 2024

Main event: December 13, 2024, at Bangalore International Centre, as part of the citywide celebration known as BLR Hubba.

Co- founder of Zerodha Nikhil Kamath added , 'To every thinker and every doer out there who believes in bettering our city – the Namma Bengaluru Challenge is for you.'