 8th Pay Commission Update In Lok Sabha, Here's What The Government’s Clarification Means For Employees & Pensioners
The government informed Parliament that the 8th Pay Commission has been formally set up, with Terms of Reference notified in November 2025. Over 50 lakh employees and 69 lakh pensioners will benefit. The implementation date and funding will be decided later, once the commission finalises and submits its recommendations for approval.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Government Confirms Major Update on 8th Pay Commission. |

Mumbai: A big update regarding the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) was shared in the Lok Sabha. More than 50.14 lakh Central government employees and nearly 69 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit from the next pay revision. However, the government clarified that the date of implementation and funding details will be decided later.

8th Pay Commission Already Formed

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament that the 8th Pay Commission has already been constituted. Its Terms of Reference (ToR)-which outline what the commission must study and recommend-were formally notified on November 3, 2025, through a Finance Ministry resolution.

The minister stated that the government will decide the implementation date, and once the recommendations are accepted, necessary funds will be allocated for salary and pension revisions.

Who Will Benefit from the 8th CPC?

The reply tabled in the Lok Sabha highlighted the huge number of people expected to benefit:

- 50.14 lakh Central government employees

- Around 69 lakh pensioners

These include workers from various ministries, departments, autonomous bodies and other government-linked institutions. The commission’s recommendations will likely affect pay scales, pension structures, allowances and other financial benefits.

What Happens Next?

With the commission already established, the next steps involve reviewing existing pay structures, meeting stakeholders and preparing recommendations. Employees and pensioners now await the government’s decision on the implementation timeline, which will determine when the revised salaries and pensions come into effect.

