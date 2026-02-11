8.80 Crore ITRs Filed But 24.64 Lakh Still Pending, Refund Wait Raises Big Questions

Massive ITR Filing But Pending Refunds Remain. |

New Delhi: India saw a huge number of income tax returns filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26. As per information shared in Parliament, around 8.80 crore ITRs were filed by taxpayers. However, despite this large filing number, 24.64 lakh returns are still pending for processing for more than 90 days.

The data shared shows that out of 8,79,62,234 returns filed till February 4, 2026, over 24.64 lakh cases are yet to be cleared. This means many taxpayers are still waiting for refunds or final processing updates.

Government Explains Reason And Gives Update

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary shared these details in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. The government said that processing delays can happen due to verification checks, mismatch of data, or additional review requirements.

The government is using data systems and automation to speed up processing. Still, some cases take longer when more verification is needed.

NUDGE Campaign Boosts Tax Compliance

The government also shared details about the NUDGE campaign. Over the last two years, around 1.11 crore updated or revised ITRs were filed under this initiative.

This resulted in additional tax payments of ₹6,976.50 crore. Along with this, refund adjustments linked to extra or reduced tax payments in December 2025 were about Rs 1,834 crore.

Overall, the NUDGE campaign generated a total revenue impact of Rs 8,810.59 crore.

What Is The NUDGE Campaign?

NUDGE stands for Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable. Under this, selected taxpayers receive communication asking them to review or update their tax returns.

The system uses risk analysis to identify cases where income or assets may be under-reported or where wrong deductions may be claimed.

Who Are Mostly Targeted?

The campaign mainly focuses on taxpayers who:

- Did not report foreign income or assets

- Claimed incorrect deductions under sections like 80G, 80GGC, or 80E

- Claimed excess exemptions

Officials said many first-time taxpayers also responded to these notices after seeing media reports or receiving official communication.

What This Means For Taxpayers?

The government is trying to improve tax compliance using data and communication. But the pending returns show that faster processing remains important for taxpayer confidence.