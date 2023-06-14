6,500 Millionaires May Leave India This Year: Study | Canva

India is projected to witness a net outflow of over 6,500 millionaires or high net worth individuals (HNIs) during 2023 claimed The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2023. This is slightly lower than last year's net outflow of 7,5000 HNIs.

China to witness highest outflow of HNIs

According to the study, India is the second-largest country in terms of migration of HNIs, following that of China. In 2023 the report claims that the net outflow of millionaires from China will be at 13,500, which is higher than 10,800 estimated in 2022.

UK third on the list

The third in the list is The United Kingdom with an estimated net outflow of HNIs at 3,200. This is double from the previous year's predictions of 1,600.

The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2023 that was released on Tuesday, forecasts the net inflow and outflow of millionaires based on the projections by global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth.

Currently India has 3.4 lakh millionaires whereas China has 7.8 lakh millionaires.

Outflow of millionaires not particularly concerning

However, the report claims that according to India's capacity to generate new millionaires, the outflow numbers may not be particularly concerning. India's millionaire population is expected to see an 80 per cent jump by the year 2031, making India one of the world's fastest-growing wealth markets during this period.

This remarkable growth would be on the back of thriving healthcare, technology and financial sectors within the country.

Additionally, amongst the top three countries in the list only India has seen a decrease in the net outflow of millionaires.

Trend of returning individuals

According to New World Wealth, there has been a notable trend of many affluent individuals returning to the country. However, the exact number for the same has not been provided in the report. But the report claims that with the improving lifestyle in India there is a higher possibility of such millionaires returning to India.

Australia on the other hand is expected to attract the highest net inflow of HNIs this year with 5,200 moving to the country against 3,800 from last year. UAE ranks second with an significant influx of 4,500 new millionaires this year after it saw a record-breaking new arrival of 5,200 millionaires in 2022. The third place is held by Singapore with a net inflow of 3,200 millionaires, its highest ever on record.