64 Companies To Announce Q2 Results Today Along With Mazgaon Dock, Dr Reddy's Pharma, Titan & Waaree Renewables

The Q2 results season is underway in full speed, and several giant companies part of the marquee indexes have already declared their quarterly financials for the july-september quarter ended on september 30.

Companies posting their Q2 results today includes paint giant Berger Paint, instant coffee manufacturer CCL Products, pharmaceutical mammoth Dr. Reddy's Lab, state-owned gas production and distribution unit GAIL (gas authority of India), Tyre manufacturer JK tyres, private lender distributing gold loan manapurram finance, and consumer healthcare company Mankind pharma.

State-owned submarine manufacturer Mazagaon dock shipbuiders, PSU oil exploration and and drilling unit Oil India, Raymond Lifestyle, a retail and fashion arm of Raymond Group, renewable energy generation PSU, SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), watch and jewellery arm of Tata Group, Titan, renewable energy generation, and Waaree Renewables will also post their Q2 financial for the quarter ended on September 30.

All companies posting Q2 results

Adroit Infotech Ltd.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

Banswara Syntex Ltd.

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Bharat Seats Ltd.

Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Blue Chip India Ltd.

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.

CCL Products (India) Ltd.

Ceigall India Ltd.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

Db (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eclerx Services Ltd.

Everest Industries Ltd.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd.

GAIL (India) Ltd.

Grovy India Ltd.

Intense Technologies Ltd.

International Combustion (India) Ltd.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Kiran Vyapar Ltd.

K.P.R. Mill Ltd.

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.

Manappuram Finance Ltd.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Margo Finance Ltd.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

Megastar Foods Ltd.

Midwest Gold Ltd.

Muthoot Microfin Ltd.

Oil India Ltd.

Phaarmasia Ltd.

Pb Fintech Ltd.

Rane Holdings Ltd.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd.

Revati Organics Ltd.

Ritesh International Ltd.

Saregama India Ltd.

Scan Steels Ltd.

Shekhawati Industries Ltd.

Sicagen India Ltd.

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.

SJVN Ltd.

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.

Sps International Ltd.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd.

Timken India Ltd.

Titan Company Ltd.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

Uniroyal Industries Ltd.

Viji Finance Ltd.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

Xpro India Ltd.

IRFC Q2 FY25

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways and the financing arm of the Indian railways, reported a 4.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, which stood at Rs 1,612 crore for Q2 FY25, up from Rs 1,544 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company also posted a 2 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations, which increased to Rs 6,898 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 6,761 crore in Q2 FY24, according to the company’s filings.

Total income from operations for the quarter was Rs 6,900 crore, up from Rs 6,762 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Share performance

The shares of the state-owned NBFC, the arm of the railways, concluded the last trading session around Rs 153.24 per share on the NSE (national stock exchange). The stock was trading around Rs 151.79 per share on the Indian bourses.