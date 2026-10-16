5paisa Capital Q2FY27 Income Up 12% To ₹86.5 Crore, Half-Year Income Reaches ₹174.9 Crore

5paisa Capital Limited |

Mumbai: 5paisa Capital Limited announced on Thursday that its consolidated income for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 stood at ₹86.5 crore, marking a 12% rise compared to the same period last year. For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated income reached ₹174.9 crore, a 13% increase year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter was ₹9.5 crore, down 26% from ₹12.8 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit after tax for the quarter also decreased by 26% year-on-year to ₹7.1 crore.

Half-Year Figures

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, profit before tax was ₹25.0 crore, an 12% decline from ₹28.3 crore in the corresponding half-year. Profit after tax for the half-year was ₹18.7 crore, down 11% from ₹21.0 crore recorded in the previous year's first half.

Strategic Initiatives

Gaurav Seth, Managing Director and CEO, 5paisa Capital Limited, stated that the company's MTF book grew 32% year-on-year in Q2 FY27. He also noted progress in the company's AI roadmap with the launch of Ask 5paisa and its collaboration with OpenAI.

Business Developments

During the quarter, 5paisa Capital launched a new trading and investing application. The company also announced the proposed acquisition of Giskard Datatech, the firm behind Trendlyne, pending applicable approvals.

Client Growth

5paisa Capital onboarded 0.82 lakh new clients in the quarter, bringing the total registered customer base to 53.4 lakh. Allied broking services grew by 25% year-on-year.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.