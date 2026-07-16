360 ONE WAM profit after tax up 14.8% to ₹330 crore in Q1 FY27

360 ONE WAM reported a 14.8% increase in Q1 FY27 consolidated profit after tax to ₹330 crore, with total revenue rising 20% year-on-year.

Mumbai: 360 ONE WAM Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated profit after tax increased by 14.8% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹330 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Revenue Growth

The company's total revenue grew by 20.0% YoY to ₹870 crore for Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹822 crore, a 24.2% increase YoY.

Assets Under Management

Overall assets under management (AUM) reached ₹7,76,755 crore as on June 2026. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) AUM increased by 19.0% YoY to ₹3,42,035 crore.

ARR Performance

ARR revenue for the quarter was ₹614 crore, marking a 20.3% increase YoY. Net flows for ARR during the quarter were ₹10,815 crore.

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Wealth Management

Wealth Management ARR AUM rose to ₹2,41,896 crore, a 24.2% increase YoY. The company reported managing assets for over 8,900 families and corporates.

Asset Management

Asset Management ARR AUM grew to ₹1,00,139 crore, an 8.2% increase YoY. Growth was recorded across Private Equity, Credit, and Real Assets segments.

Employee Stock Scheme

The Board of Directors also approved the 360 ONE Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2026. This scheme is subject to shareholder approval and will be implemented after receiving necessary clearances.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.