360 ONE WAM FY26 Profit Rises 20.7% To ₹1,225 Crore; Q4 Revenue Grows 18.5% To ₹780 Crore

In Q4 FY26, ARR revenue came in at Rupees 605 crore, while transaction and broking revenue rose sharply, supported by the consolidation of the institutional equities business (360 ONE Capital). |

Mumbai: 60 ONE WAM reported a 20.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,225 crore for FY26, while Q4 revenue increased 18.5 percent to Rupees 780 crore. The company’s annuity revenue (ARR) stood at Rupees 605 crore in Q4, growing 20.4 percent YoY. However, the absence of prior-quarter profit figures limits sequential comparison, though full-year performance reflects steady expansion driven by wealth and asset management businesses.

Strong full-year performance driven by ARR growth

For FY26, total revenue rose 18.6 percent to Rupees 3,144 crore, supported by a 34.5 percent increase in ARR revenue to Rupees 2,289 crore, which now contributes 75 percent of operating revenue. The firm’s assets under management (AUM) reached Rupees 6.7 lakh crore, reflecting sustained scale-up, while ARR AUM grew 26 percent year-on-year to Rupees 3.12 lakh crore. Profitability remained strong with Rupees 1,225 crore PAT, marking the company’s highest-ever annual earnings.

Q4 sees strong traction in annuity and brokerage revenues

In Q4 FY26, ARR revenue came in at Rupees 605 crore, while transaction and broking revenue rose sharply, supported by the consolidation of the institutional equities business (360 ONE Capital). Broking revenue for the quarter stood at Rupees 230 crore, reflecting a 53.7 percent YoY increase.

The company indicated that the integration of acquired businesses has started contributing to revenue stability, particularly by adding a more consistent annuity-like component to transactional income.

Cost structure and operational efficiency

Total costs for FY26 stood at Rupees 1,568 crore, with a cost-to-income ratio at 49.9 percent. Core wealth and asset management businesses maintained stable cost ratios of 44–45 percent, while newer businesses continue to remain in an investment phase. The company noted that efficiencies are expected to improve gradually as scale benefits emerge from recent expansions and integrations.

AUM growth and capital allocation remain key highlights

ARR net inflows for FY26 stood at Rupees 55,875 crore, with strong contributions from both wealth and asset management segments. Organic flows grew 36 percent to Rupees 35,199 crore, underlining robust client traction. The board approved an interim dividend of Rupees6 per share, reflecting continued capital return discipline.

Disclaimer: This article is based on limited disclosed figures from an earnings transcript and is not a complete UFR analysis or investment advice.