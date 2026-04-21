360 ONE WAM Q4 Profit Falls 11.8 Per Cent To ₹289 Crore; Announces ₹6 Interim Dividend

360 ONE WAM reports lower Q4 profit but announces ₹6 interim dividend for shareholders | IANS

Mumbai, April 21: The Indian wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE WAM Limited on Tuesday reported an 11.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26.

Quarterly performance declines

The company posted a net profit of Rs 289 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 327 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY26), as per its regulatory filing.

Revenue also declined 5.6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 1,115 crore from Rs 1,181 crore, while EBITDA fell 8.6 per cent to Rs 663 crore from Rs 725 crore.

The EBITDA margin stood at 59.5 per cent, slightly lower than 61.4 per cent reported in the preceding quarter.

Dividend announcement

Despite the softer quarterly performance, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

It has fixed April 27 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility and said the payout will be completed on or before May 20.

Income tax demand disclosed

In a separate development, the company disclosed that it, along with its wholly owned subsidiary 360 ONE Prime Limited, has received assessment orders from the Income Tax Authority raising a total demand of Rs 336.14 crore.

The demand pertains to the block period from April 1, 2018, to March 27, 2025.

The orders, issued by the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (OSD), Central Circle–4(4), Mumbai, include a demand of Rs 192.42 crore on 360 ONE WAM and Rs 143.72 crore on 360 ONE Prime, inclusive of surcharge and cess under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

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Company response and stock movement

The company said it has already discharged all applicable tax liabilities and believes it has strong factual and legal grounds to contest the orders.

It added that it does not expect any material impact on its financial position or operations and will pursue appropriate legal remedies through the appellate process.

Shares of 360 ONE WAM ended at Rs 1,109.85 on the BSE, up marginally by Rs 2.40 or 0.22 per cent.

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