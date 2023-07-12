360 One Wam Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: 360 One (Representative)

360 One Wam on Wednesday announced the allotment of 2,72,000 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The grant of 2,32,000 ESOPs approved under IIFL Wealth ESOP 2021, at an exercise price of ₹485.10 with vesting over 3 years (30%: 30%: 40%) and 40,000 ESOPs under IIFLW Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022, at an exercise price of ₹1 with vesting over 4 years (0%: 0%: 50%: 50%), to the eligible employees on the even date.

360 One Wam Shares

The shares of 360 One Wam on Wednesday at 1:48 pm IST were at ₹501.65, up by 2.89 percent.