360 ONE Names Aashish Agarwal Group CEO, Karan Bhagat To Move Into Vice-Chairman Role

Mumbai: Financial services firm 360 ONE has appointed Aashish Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer of the 360 ONE WAM Group, strengthening its leadership as it targets its next phase of expansion.

Leadership Structure Reshaped

Karan Bhagat, currently Managing Director and CEO, will become Vice Chairman while continuing as the Group’s Managing Director. He will oversee group strategy, capital allocation and important client and institutional relationships.

Co-founder Yatin Shah will continue to lead the company’s wealth management franchise, an area where 360 ONE has built a strong position over the past decade.

Bhagat said the revised structure would allow the Group’s three businesses to operate with sharper individual focus while remaining integrated under one platform. He described Agarwal as a financial services professional with considerable sector depth and an owner’s mindset.

Integrated Financial Platform

Agarwal said India’s wealth-creation journey remains at an early stage, while the requirements of wealthy clients and family offices are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

He said integrating wealth management, asset management and capital markets would help 360 ONE meet client requirements across investing, fundraising and strategic advisory services through a unified platform.

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Agarwal added that he looked forward to working with Bhagat and Shah to build an Indian financial institution with enduring scale and global standing.

Extensive Banking Experience

Agarwal joins 360 ONE from Jefferies, where he served as Managing Director and Country Head from April 2020. During his six-year tenure, he played a central role in substantially expanding the investment bank’s India franchise.

Before joining Jefferies, Agarwal spent 13 years at CLSA. He most recently served there as Executive Director and Head of Research, building expertise across institutional equities, research and capital markets.

He began his career at Merrill Lynch, where he worked between 2004 and 2007. Agarwal brings experience spanning investment banking, capital markets and asset management, supported by extensive institutional and investor relationships.

He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a postgraduate qualification from SPJIMR, Mumbai.