Disha Sanghvi Joins Sarvam, Takes Charge Of Brand And Communications Strategy

Disha Sanghvi joins Sarvam as Brand & Communications Lead. |

Mumbai: Disha Sanghvi has joined Indian artificial intelligence company Sarvam as its Brand & Communications Lead, marking her entry into the fast-evolving frontier AI industry.

In her new position, Sanghvi will lead efforts to shape Sarvam’s brand identity and strengthen its communications strategy as the company expands its artificial intelligence ambitions.

Drawn To India’s AI Ambition

Sanghvi announced her appointment through a LinkedIn post. She said Sarvam’s role in shaping India’s position in frontier artificial intelligence had attracted her to the organisation.

Her responsibilities are expected to include developing the company’s brand narrative , simplifying its technology proposition and communicating its work to consumers, businesses and other stakeholders.

The appointment comes as Indian technology companies step up investments in generative AI, large language models and locally relevant artificial intelligence solutions.

Journalism To Brand Building

Sanghvi began her professional journey as a journalist with Mint, covering the insurance industry and developments in financial technology regulation.

Her reporting experience gave her an understanding of financial products, regulatory changes and the difficulties involved in explaining complex subjects to a wider audience.

She later moved into the businesses and sectors she had previously covered, building experience at the intersection of financial products, consumer communication and brand strategy.

According to Sanghvi, the instinct to make complicated subjects feel obvious has guided her professional journey. This approach could prove particularly valuable in the rapidly developing AI industry, where sophisticated technologies must be explained clearly to users.

Experience Across Marketing Functions

Before joining Sarvam, Sanghvi worked at fintech platform ZET, where her responsibilities spanned brand building, content, public relations and performance marketing.

The role provided her with cross-functional experience in developing communication campaigns and presenting complex financial offerings to consumers.

At Sarvam, Sanghvi joins a company focused on developing AI models and technology designed for India’s linguistic, cultural and commercial requirements. Her appointment is expected to support Sarvam’s efforts to build wider recognition and explain its frontier AI work to diverse audiences.