JPMorgan CEO Urges US To Consider India’s Oil Needs Before Imposing Russia Sanctions

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has called on the US administration to consider the broader impact on India and international oil markets before taking additional action against countries purchasing Russian crude.

Speaking at the JPMorgan India Investor Conference in Mumbai, Dimon said Washington should understand how Russian oil is processed and used by Indian refiners before implementing tariffs or other restrictions.

“I think hopefully America will sit down and understand all those issues and, you know, not end up punishing India and the world oil markets while doing what we need to do to combat Russia,” Dimon said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Dimon highlights India’s refinery requirements

Dimon’s comments come after the US Congress approved legislation that allows President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil.

Discussing India’s crude purchases, Dimon said some Russian oil is refined according to the technical requirements of Indian refineries and replacing those supplies may not be straightforward.

“I think in this case would be quite respectful of the fact that, you know, some of that oil is refined and imported. If they don’t buy it here, they have to buy it elsewhere. It might not be the right kind of oil for those refineries,” he said.

He added that Washington should engage with India on the implementation of any measures, as restrictions could have wider consequences for global energy markets.

India defends energy security concerns

Dimon also said the US should provide greater support to Ukraine while discussing ways to increase pressure on Moscow.

His remarks come amid criticism from the US and European Union over India’s continued imports of Russian crude. India has rejected such concerns, calling the targeting of its energy purchases “unjustified and unreasonable”.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said India would take necessary steps to protect its trade and economic interests while working with industry stakeholders to address any impact from the sanctions legislation.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has maintained that affordable and reliable energy supplies are essential for its large population and growing economy.