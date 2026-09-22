JPMorgan CEO Backs Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Warns Governance Dispute May Impact Investor Confidence

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JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has expressed support for Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran while raising concerns that the ongoing governance dispute at the Tata group holding company could affect foreign investor confidence, according to an interview with The Economic Times.

Dimon praised Chandrasekaran’s leadership and said he valued his contribution to Tata Sons.

“I think the world of Chandra,” Dimon, referring to N Chandrasekaran by his commonly used name, told the newspaper. “I would never want to lose him,” he said, adding that Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board should share the same view.

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Tata Sons governance dispute draws attention

The comments come amid a public disagreement between Tata Trusts, which owns a 66% stake in Tata Sons, and the holding company’s board over key decisions, including Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and a possible public listing of Tata Sons.

The Tata Sons board recently approved proposals to extend Chandrasekaran’s tenure by five years and consider a listing, despite opposition from Tata Trusts. Proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India described the development as a “mutiny of the board”.

Dimon said strong governance practices and transparency are important factors for attracting international investors.

“If I were the government, I would be concerned that this kind of conflict could deter foreign investment,” he told The Economic Times.

Dimon highlights need for transparency

The JPMorgan chief executive said public transparency was beneficial but acknowledged that the Tata Sons dispute involved complex issues.

“The longtime JPMorgan Chase CEO said his view was that public transparency is a good thing,” while noting that he did not have complete details of the matter.

The disagreement has brought renewed attention to Tata Sons’ ownership structure, governance framework and the relationship between Tata Trusts and the company’s board.

The developments are being closely watched by investors and business stakeholders given Tata group’s importance in India’s corporate landscape.