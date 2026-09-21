JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Meets Nirmala Sitharaman As Global Bank Expands India Presence

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in Mumbai on September 21 during the global bank’s India Investor Conference, according to the finance ministry.

Dimon’s India visit includes meetings with executives from leading Indian business groups as JPMorgan continues to expand its operations in the country. The bank has been increasing its capabilities in areas such as investment banking, payments and financial services.

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JPMorgan eyes India growth opportunities

JPMorgan emerged as the leading bank in India’s equity offerings in 2025, reflecting the country’s growing importance as a fundraising and investment destination.

Rahul Badhwar, senior country officer for JPMorgan in India, highlighted the opportunities available across multiple sectors.

"We see significant opportunities across cross-border M&A, innovation economy, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer, financial services and technology," Badhwar said in an email response to Bloomberg.

He added, "As Indian companies continue to expand globally and multinational companies deepen their presence in India, demand for strategic advice, financing and capital markets expertise is only increasing."

Other international banks, including Goldman Sachs and HSBC Holdings, have also expanded their India operations to participate in the country’s growing mergers and acquisitions market.

Government pushes India as investment hub

The meeting comes after Sitharaman’s recent interactions with global investors, where she encouraged companies to establish manufacturing facilities, technology centres and innovation hubs in India.

During her visit to Chicago in August, the finance minister urged investors to view India not just as a consumer market but as a base for developing products and capabilities for global markets.

She highlighted opportunities across manufacturing, technology, innovation, consumer sectors and infrastructure investment, while emphasising India’s talent pool and growth potential.

The government has been seeking greater foreign investment as India positions itself as a key destination for global companies looking to diversify supply chains and expand operations.