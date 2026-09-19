'Country Moving Towards A Magnificent Future': NSA Ajit Doval Projects India's GDP To Reach USD 38 Trillion In 20 Years

NSA Ajit Doval | ANI

Roorkee: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Saturday that India's GDP would increase from the current USD 4.015 trillion to USD 38 trillion in the next 20 years.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee as the chief guest, Doval said that the students are fortunate to be living in a transformative era where their future holds great promise.

Citing the example of Lord Ram, the NSA urged students to be courageous in their lives. He said that sage Vishwamitra chose Lord Ram to annihilate demons because of his courageous nature.

"Massive changes are taking place in India, and the country is moving towards a magnificent future," the NSA said.

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"As the prime minister has termed the period leading up to 2047 as 'Amrit Kaal', it is truly a wonderful Amrit Kaal. India's current GDP stands at USD 4.015 trillion, and it will reach USD 38 trillion in the next 20 years," Doval added.

"The Current generation is the luckiest with abundant opportunities, unlike past struggles. This is the age of technology, engineering, and innovation, which drives societal growth, with the youth having decades for progress," he said.

The NSA further said that decision-making and building one's own doctrine are critical to becoming a leader.

“You will never become a leader if you are not a decision maker. You have got to make a decision… you have got to build your own doctrine," he said.

Doval also shared an anecdote from his early career days while posted in Sikkim, recounting how he learned three mantras for success in life from a Sherpa.

Doval explained that the first mantra is knowing where one stands on the map; the second is knowing where one needs to go; and the third is knowing the path to get there and come back.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)