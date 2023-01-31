3 Adani Group stocks lower circuit limit lowered to 10% by BSE, NSE |

BSE and NSE, in order to safeguard the money of retail investors, lowered the circuit limit of three Adani Group stocks. As per the BSE and NSE websites, the Indian bourses lowered the stocks of Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Total Gas from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

The decision was taken by BSE and NSE after Adani stocks took a heavy beating in the last three sessions after short seller Hindenburg Research released a report raising concerns over the debt positioning of Adani group companies.

Adani Transmission

Post this revision of circuit limit Adani Transmission shares lower circuit limit would be at Rs 1,539.10 levels whereas the upper circuits limits will be at Rs 1,881.10. The shares of Adani Transmission on Monday closed at Rs 1,693.15 down by nearly 15 per cent.

Adani Green Energy

The shares of Adani Green Energy would have a lower price band at Rs 1,068.95 with the upper limit on Rs 1,306.45 on BSE. The shares in the Monday session closed at Rs 1,187.70.

Adani Total Gas

Similarly, the shares of Adani Total Gas will have a lower limit of Rs 2,112.40, while the upper limit will be Rs 2,582.40. On Monday, the shares closed at Rs. 2,347.65.

