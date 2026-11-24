RBI |

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should prioritise financial stability while deciding on an interest rate increase in its upcoming December monetary policy meeting, according to a report released by SBI Research on Tuesday.

The report suggested that a 25 basis points (bps) repo rate hike would be sufficient to address the prevailing inflation trajectory, instead of an aggressive 50 bps increase.

Financial Stability Concerns

SBI Research warned that a jumbo rate hike could trigger unintended economic consequences, including capital outflows, rupee volatility and slower economic growth.

The report emphasised the need for a calibrated monetary policy approach, particularly amid mounting global financial uncertainty and growing pressure on international equity markets.

US Housing Market Under Stress

November has witnessed significant turbulence across US and other global stock markets, with emerging vulnerabilities in the American housing sector raising concerns.

According to SBI Research, US mortgage debt has reached $13.3 trillion, while consumer credit interest rates remain elevated at 11.9%, increasing household debt servicing costs. Higher borrowing expenses have also weakened housing affordability and demand.

Despite homeowner equity standing at around 110% of US GDP, housing mobility remains constrained as existing borrowers are reluctant to surrender their previously secured lower mortgage rates.

Read Also RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Urges Banks To Boost Small-Business Lending For Greater Economic Gains

Gold ETFs Attract Investors

Growing economic uncertainty has prompted investors to seek refuge in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Gold ETFs recorded net inflows of $706 million during the first fortnight of November, reversing net outflows of $657 million in October.

SBI Research highlighted similarities with previous financial crises, when precious metal prices recovered sharply while equity markets remained under pressure.

Rupee Stability In Focus

The report also highlighted the importance of exchange rate management amid changing global financial conditions. SBI Research argued that currency movements beyond a certain threshold could amplify economic shocks rather than absorb them.

Against this backdrop, a measured interest rate increase could help the RBI balance inflation management, financial stability and economic growth without intensifying existing market vulnerabilities.

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