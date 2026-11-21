RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra addresses a financial inclusion camp in Pune district, urging banks to expand lending to small businesses and promote responsible digital banking | X - @RBI

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday exhorted bankers to focus more on lending to small businesses, stressing that the broader economic payoff is much greater.

Speaking at an event organised by Bank of Maharashtra in Pune district earlier in the day, Malhotra said writing a high-value loan of Rs 1,000 crore to a large business enterprise would benefit only a single individual or a business.

"However, if we provide the same amount to small enterprises, the overall impact and benefits could be at least a hundred times greater," Malhotra said, adding that the same would be a thousand times greater if the amount were distributed among micro-enterprise borrowers.

Taking Financial Inclusion to the Last Mile A Special Financial Inclusion Camp was organised by Bank of Maharashtra at Vaksai, Maval Taluka, on November 21, 2026, as part of the nationwide Financial Inclusion Campaign with a special focus on Re-KYC. RBI Governor Shri Sanjay Malhotra inaugurated the Camp and addressed the participants. He also visited the stalls set up by various banks, Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and interacted with their representatives. The Camp was attended by the MD & CEOs of Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India, DMD from State Bank of India, and senior officials of other leading banks. The Camp facilitated Re-KYC of bank accounts, access to a range of banking services, social security schemes and financial literacy initiatives, reinforcing the banking sector’s collective commitment to taking financial services to the last mile and ensuring that the benefits of financial inclusion reach every segment of society. — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) November 21, 2026

The career bureaucrat-turned-central banker said this was a "special appeal" after witnessing the gains that had accrued to a wider section of people because of banks' attention to people in rural areas and weaker economic segments.

"We must remember that development should be inclusive. When we talk about development, it must be development for everyone. It is important that we take all sections of society and all regions along with us," he added.

Financial Inclusion Must Go Beyond Bank Accounts

Mentioning the gains made under the government's financial inclusion initiative through the opening of over 60 crore accounts, Malhotra underlined that the needs had now extended to include financial and digital literacy as well.

Banking services are increasingly being accessed through digital mediums, Malhotra said, underlining that it is "equally important" to exercise caution while using digital banking services.

RBI Governor Warns Against Financial Frauds

He also urged people not to fall for fraudulent financial schemes targeting unsuspecting investors.

"If someone approaches you with an offer promising returns of 20 per cent, 30 per cent or even 40 per cent over a short period, you should be extremely cautious. Such unusually high returns are often associated with hidden risks or fraudulent schemes," he said.

He asked people never to share their OTP with anyone and to be careful about clicking on unknown links or responding to suspicious messages.

"I would strongly encourage all of you to adopt digital banking services, but do so responsibly and with complete awareness. We must ensure that people are protected from all kinds of digital fraud," Malhotra said.

Financial Inclusion Camps Across Country

Malhotra made the remarks while speaking at a financial inclusion camp organised by the bank at Waksai village, Mawal taluka, in Pune district.

The camp, which saw a turnout of over 500 people, aims to bring essential banking services and government-backed social security schemes closer to the community. The Governor said that such camps would be held across the country till December 31.

The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Nidhu Saxena, and other officials from the banking sector also attended the camp, which is part of the Department of Financial Services' (DFS) nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign.

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Saxena said Bank of Maharashtra had expanded its business correspondent network to 10,000 from 3,000 two years ago, and added that it had conducted 3,691 camps so far, including those run by the regional rural bank it sponsors.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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