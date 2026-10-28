Maharashtra On Track To Become $1 Trillion Economy By 2030 Despite Rupee Volatility: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Maharashtra is progressing towards becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030 despite currency fluctuations and global economic uncertainty, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a media summit, Fadnavis said the state's economy had expanded to $660 billion since Maharashtra announced its trillion-dollar ambition in 2015.

He acknowledged that changes in the dollar-rupee exchange rate affected the target's value but expressed confidence in achieving the milestone.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra continued to attract substantial investor interest across manufacturing, artificial intelligence, data centres and emerging industries.

However, he stressed that converting investment commitments into operational projects was more important than merely signing agreements.

According to the Chief Minister, approximately 60% of investment memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed in Maharashtra have progressed towards implementation, compared with the national average of 35% to 40%.

He said agreements signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos had achieved a higher conversion rate of 75%, with projects at different implementation stages.

Fadnavis noted that 12 to 13 Indian states were competing actively for investments, describing the growing competition as beneficial for economic development.

He said Maharashtra was prioritising ease of doing business, regulatory predictability and infrastructure development to maintain its competitive position.

The Chief Minister cautioned against states offering financial incentives beyond their capacity to honour commitments.

He said Maharashtra had adopted a sustainable investment incentive framework and could deliver promised benefits within a year of signing agreements.

Fadnavis also highlighted the state's electricity infrastructure, saying Maharashtra had managed rising power demand without resorting to excessively expensive purchases faced by some other states.

Addressing environmental concerns surrounding data centres, he said the government was examining water consumption and climate-related challenges associated with these facilities.

While data centre developments had encountered opposition internationally, Fadnavis said resistance in Maharashtra remained comparatively limited.

He maintained that policy certainty, reliable infrastructure and successful project execution would support Maharashtra's ambition to reach the $1 trillion economic milestone by 2030.