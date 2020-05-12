2/3rd of workers left unemployed following lockdown: Survey

Two-thirds (67 per cent) of workers reported having lost their employment following the COVID-19-induced lockdown, according to early findings of a survey conducted in 12 States by Azim Premji University, in collaboration with ten civil society organisations.

Urban India is more severely affected, according to the phone survey of 4,000 workers to gauge the impact of the COVID19 lockdown on employment, livelihood, and access to government relief schemes, the University said in a statement.

Eight in 10 workers in urban areas (80 per cent) and almost six in ten workers in rural areas (57 per cent) lost their employment, it said. For non-agricultural self-employed workers who were still employed, average weekly earnings fell from Rs 2,240 to Rs 218 (a fall of 90 per cent).

For casual workers who were still employed, average weekly earnings fell almost in half from Rs 940 in February to Rs 495 during the lockdown. Half of all salaried workers (51 per cent) saw either a reduction in their salary or received no salary.

Half (49 per cent) of households reported that they did not have enough money to buy even a week's worth of essential items, the survey said.