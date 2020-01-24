200-800 cc motorcycles to be priced from sub Rs 2 L: Bajaj-Triumph

The partnership will build a new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range (200-800 cc) and offer multiple options to address different segments in this class.

"The triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products," Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj said.

"The products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambition to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe," Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor said.

The Triumph-Bajaj collaboration will combine strength in design, technology, cost-competitive manufacturing and an intimate knowledge of key target markets to deliver a range of products and business successes, as per the pact.