Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said a total of 1.69 lakh farmers have registered on a web portal for crop damage claims on 9.96 lakh acres in the state.

सीएम सैनी ने जींद में रुकवाया काफिला: पंचकूला से फतेहाबाद जाते समय किसानों से हरियाणवी अंदाज में पूछा- "थारी फसल ठीक है ना? चिंता मत करो, सरकार साथ है"



नरवाना/जींद : पंचकूला से फतेहाबाद जाते समय हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी ने जींद के नरवाना में अपने काफिले को रुकवाकर… pic.twitter.com/0cKLHt2qsG — Amandeep Pillania (@APillania) September 7, 2025

The e-Kshatipurti portal has been kept open to facilitate farmers to register claims for crop damage caused by waterlogging and recent floods.Through this portal, farmers can upload details of losses to their crops and file compensation claims.

Saini asserted that the state government completely stands by the farmers who have been facing hardships due to flooding in several parts of Haryana.In Panchkula on Sunday, the chief minister flagged off 25 truckloads of relief material for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Saini said there should be no politics over the natural calamity.

"Some people play politics. But it is our duty to serve people," he said.

Replying to a question, Saini said there is waterlogging in low-lying areas in Haryana. "I met several people yesterday and today also, I am meeting more people. I have appealed to everyone to face this natural disaster together," he said.

Saini said he had asked farmers who suffered crop damage to get themselves registered with e-Kshatipurti portal. "Through e-Kshatipurti portal, 1,69,738 farmers have got registered 9,96,701 acres of land. The portal is open. We are with the farmers," said Saini.

The CM further said there has been loss of life and property due to collapse of roofs of some houses during rains. A financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided by the state government to the affected families. Responding to a query, Saini said that on the very day the natural calamity struck Punjab, he wrote to the chief minister of the neighbouring state, assuring all help.

Saini said that relief material is being continuously dispatched from Haryana to Punjab, and even today, 15 trucks loaded with relief supplies have been sent. Later, Saini met people of various villages on his way from Narwana to Tohana.

Saini said that in this hour of natural disaster, the state government stands firmly with the people of the state. Wherever crops or other damages have occurred due to heavy rains, compensation will be provided. Saini stopped at Baba Jamin Nath Gaushala in village Dharodi and interacted with local to take stock of the situation. He assured the villagers, especially the farmers, that all possible assistance would be provided.

He further informed that special instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners as well as officers of the revenue and irrigation departments to keep a close watch on waterlogging during the rainy season and to immediately take steps for drainage wherever required.

Saini visited the waterlogged areas near Naggal village in Ambala district. While travelling from Chandigarh to Kaithal, the CM stopped near Naggal/Hasanpur to review the situation and interacted with affected farmers.

Former minister of state Aseem Goyal apprised the CM that the water level had risen significantly due to the inflow of Tangri river water and rainwater into Naggal Nallah (drain), resulting in waterlogging in nearly 40 villages.

The deputy commissioner (DC) informed that approximately 28,000 acres of land in Ambala City tehsil has been affected.

Goyal suggested that the construction of a siphon could largely resolve the issue of waterlogging in the area. The CM directed the DC to prepare a comprehensive action plan for this work, and, if feasible, to also draft a framework for constructing a drain so that a permanent solution to the drainage problem could be ensured and such situations are prevented in the future. Saini also met affected farmers and directed officials to operate motors near the drain at Addomajra Dam to ensure quick drainage of rainwater.

