159 Companies, Including Zee Media, NHPC & Godrej Consumer Products To Declare Their Q1 Earnings Today: Check Out Full List Here

The FMCG division of the Godrej group, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., is one of the leading businesses set to release their first quarter fiscal year 2024–25 (Q1FY25) results on Wednesday, August 7.
Today's Q1 result list also includes Apollo Tyres, one of the top tire producers in the nation, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., a significant subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, led by Kumar Birla.
Media giant india Zee media corporation Ltd., led by Essel Group and chaired by Subhash Chandra, will be releasing their Q1 results today
The following businesses are also scheduled to release their June 2024 quarter earnings today, including Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. & Sula Vineyards Ltd., Radico Khaitan, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Care Ratings Ltd., NHPC, Coromandel International Ltd., and Pidilite Industries.
All companies declaring Q1 Earnings
Aadhar housing finance Ltd.
Aanchal ispat ltd
Aarvee denims & exports Ltd.
Abbott India Ltd.
Aditya birla fashion and retail ltd
Accedere ltd
Ace edutrend ltd
Adroit infotech ltd
Agarwal industrial corporation Ltd.
Abans holdings ltd
Ahmedabad steelcraft Ltd.
Authum investment & infrastructure ltd
Anjani portland cement Ltd.
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Aravali securities & finance Ltd.
Arcl organics ltd
Asutosh enterprises Ltd.
Automotive axles Ltd.
Axtel industries Ltd.
Balaji Aimes Ltd.
Bannari amman sugars Ltd.
BASF india Ltd.
Bengal steel industries Ltd.
Bhagwati autocast Ltd.
Bhageria industries ltd
Blue chip tex industries Ltd.
Bodhtree consulting ltd
Caplin point laboratories Ltd.
Care ratings Ltd.
CCL products (india) Ltd.
Cella space ltd
Chemplast sanmar ltd
Cinerad communications Ltd.
Cl educate ltd
Coromandel International Ltd.
Crane infrastructure ltd
DCM shriram industries Ltd.
Disa india Ltd.
Dolfin rubbers ltd
Dugar housing developments Ltd.
Enkei wheels (india) Ltd.
Esab india Ltd.
Fdc Ltd.
Gandhar oil refinery (india) ltd
Gayatri sugars Ltd.
G.G. gears Ltd.
GM Pfaudler Ltd.
Godfrey phillips india Ltd.
Godrej consumer products Ltd.
Gokaldas exports Ltd.
Godawari power & ispat Ltd.
Gujarat pipavav port Ltd.
Gravity (india) Ltd.
Gyan developers & builders Ltd.
Happy forgings ltd
Harsha engineers international ltd
Hindustan motors Ltd.
Hindustan fluorocarbons Ltd.
H.P. Cotton mills Ltd.
ITD cementation India Ltd.
Iykot hitech toolroom Ltd.
Jagsonpal pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Jamshri realty ltd
Jaykay enterprises Ltd.
Jost's engineering Co., Ltd.
Krishna institute of medical sciences ltd
Kingfa science & technology (india) ltd
Kirloskar oil engines Ltd.
Krebs biochemicals & industries Ltd.
Kumbhat financial services Ltd.
Dr. Lal pathlabs ltd
Lemon tree hotels ltd
LGB forge Ltd.
Loyal equipments ltd
Lakshmi automatic loom works Ltd.
Magna electro castings Ltd.
Magnum ventures Ltd.
Manaksia coated metals & industries ltd
Margo finance limited
Master trust Ltd.
Mazda Ltd.
Medicaps Ltd.
Mahaveer infoway ltd
Miven machine tools Ltd.
Monotype India Ltd.
Msr india Ltd.
Muthoot capital services Ltd.
Nacl industries ltd
Narmada macplast drip irrigation systems Ltd.
Nath biogenes (india) ltd
Neogen chemicals ltd
NHPC Ltd.
Nikki global finance Ltd.
NLC india ltd
Norben tea & exports Ltd.
Oriental aromatics ltd
Om infra ltd
Omnitex industries (india) Ltd.
Padmanabh industries limited
Palred technologies are limited
Paragon finance Ltd.
Paras petrofils Ltd.
Ph trading Ltd.
Pidilite industries Ltd.
Prajay engineers syndicate Ltd.
Precision electronics Ltd.
Prima plastics Ltd.
Ptl enterprises Ltd.
Punjab communications Ltd.
Prakash Woolen & synthetic mills ltd
Quintegra solutions Ltd.
Radiant cash management services ltd
Radico khaitan Ltd.
Raja bahadur international Ltd.
Ramgopal polytex Ltd.
Restile ceramics Ltd.
Rajnish retail ltd
R systems international limited
Ruchi infrastructure Ltd.
Safari industries (india) Ltd.
Sagar soya products Ltd.
Sahyadri industries Ltd.
Saksoft Ltd.
Sanghvi movers Ltd.
Sunshine capital ltd
Narmada gelatines Ltd.
Shreenath investments Co., Ltd.
Sicagen india Ltd.
Signature global (india) ltd
Simplex realty Ltd.
Skm egg products export (india) Ltd.
Sri lakshmi saraswathi textiles (arni) Ltd.
Sps finquest ltd
Sukhjit starch & chemicals Ltd.
Sula vineyards ltd
Switching technologies gunther Ltd.
Talbros automotive components Ltd.
Tasty bite eatables Ltd.
Tilak ventures ltd
Transindia real estate ltd
TVS Srikakra Ltd.
Umang dairies Ltd.
Uno minda ltd
United van der horst Ltd.
Varroc engineering ltd
Venky's (india) Ltd.
Veranda learning solutions ltd
Virat crane industries Ltd.
Vtm Ltd.
Walchandnagar industries Ltd.
Welspun corp limited
Welspun investments and commercials Ltd.
Wisec global Ltd.
Wpil Ltd.
Yuken india Ltd.
Zee media corporation Ltd
Zenlabs Ethica ltd
Kovalam investment & trading Co., Ltd.
Welcast steels Ltd.
Q1 Results
PFC (power finanance corp)
The state-owned power infrastructure finance business reported a consolidated net profit increase of more than 20 per cent to Rs 7,182.06 crore.
According to a regulatory filing, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,982.14 crore for the quarter that concluded on June 30, 2024.
From Rs 21,017.81 crore to Rs 24,736.68 crore during the same period last year, total income increased.