159 Companies, Including Zee Media, NHPC & Godrej Consumer Products To Declare Their Q1 Earnings Today: Check Out Full List Here

The FMCG division of the Godrej group, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., is one of the leading businesses set to release their first quarter fiscal year 2024–25 (Q1FY25) results on Wednesday, August 7.

Today's Q1 result list also includes Apollo Tyres, one of the top tire producers in the nation, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., a significant subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, led by Kumar Birla.

Media giant india Zee media corporation Ltd., led by Essel Group and chaired by Subhash Chandra, will be releasing their Q1 results today

The following businesses are also scheduled to release their June 2024 quarter earnings today, including Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. & Sula Vineyards Ltd., Radico Khaitan, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Care Ratings Ltd., NHPC, Coromandel International Ltd., and Pidilite Industries.



All companies declaring Q1 Earnings

Aadhar housing finance Ltd.

Aanchal ispat ltd

Aarvee denims & exports Ltd.

Abbott India Ltd.

Aditya birla fashion and retail ltd

Accedere ltd

Ace edutrend ltd

Adroit infotech ltd

Agarwal industrial corporation Ltd.

Abans holdings ltd

Ahmedabad steelcraft Ltd.

Authum investment & infrastructure ltd

Anjani portland cement Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Aravali securities & finance Ltd.

Arcl organics ltd

Asutosh enterprises Ltd.

Automotive axles Ltd.

Axtel industries Ltd.

Balaji Aimes Ltd.

Bannari amman sugars Ltd.

BASF india Ltd.

Bengal steel industries Ltd.

Bhagwati autocast Ltd.

Bhageria industries ltd

Blue chip tex industries Ltd.

Bodhtree consulting ltd

Caplin point laboratories Ltd.

Care ratings Ltd.

CCL products (india) Ltd.

Cella space ltd

Chemplast sanmar ltd

Cinerad communications Ltd.

Cl educate ltd

Coromandel International Ltd.

Crane infrastructure ltd

DCM shriram industries Ltd.

Disa india Ltd.

Dolfin rubbers ltd

Dugar housing developments Ltd.

Enkei wheels (india) Ltd.

Esab india Ltd.

Fdc Ltd.

Gandhar oil refinery (india) ltd

Gayatri sugars Ltd.

G.G. gears Ltd.

GM Pfaudler Ltd.

Godfrey phillips india Ltd.

Godrej consumer products Ltd.

Gokaldas exports Ltd.

Godawari power & ispat Ltd.

Gujarat pipavav port Ltd.

Gravity (india) Ltd.

Gyan developers & builders Ltd.

Happy forgings ltd

Harsha engineers international ltd

Hindustan motors Ltd.

Hindustan fluorocarbons Ltd.

H.P. Cotton mills Ltd.

ITD cementation India Ltd.

Iykot hitech toolroom Ltd.

Jagsonpal pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jamshri realty ltd

Jaykay enterprises Ltd.

Jost's engineering Co., Ltd.

Krishna institute of medical sciences ltd

Kingfa science & technology (india) ltd

Kirloskar oil engines Ltd.

Krebs biochemicals & industries Ltd.

Kumbhat financial services Ltd.

Dr. Lal pathlabs ltd

Lemon tree hotels ltd

LGB forge Ltd.

Loyal equipments ltd

Lakshmi automatic loom works Ltd.

Magna electro castings Ltd.

Magnum ventures Ltd.

Manaksia coated metals & industries ltd

Margo finance limited

Master trust Ltd.

Mazda Ltd.

Medicaps Ltd.

Mahaveer infoway ltd

Miven machine tools Ltd.

Monotype India Ltd.

Msr india Ltd.

Muthoot capital services Ltd.

Nacl industries ltd

Narmada macplast drip irrigation systems Ltd.

Nath biogenes (india) ltd

Neogen chemicals ltd

NHPC Ltd.

Nikki global finance Ltd.

NLC india ltd

Norben tea & exports Ltd.

Oriental aromatics ltd

Om infra ltd

Omnitex industries (india) Ltd.

Padmanabh industries limited

Palred technologies are limited

Paragon finance Ltd.

Paras petrofils Ltd.

Ph trading Ltd.

Pidilite industries Ltd.

Prajay engineers syndicate Ltd.

Precision electronics Ltd.

Prima plastics Ltd.

Ptl enterprises Ltd.

Punjab communications Ltd.

Prakash Woolen & synthetic mills ltd

Quintegra solutions Ltd.

Radiant cash management services ltd

Radico khaitan Ltd.

Raja bahadur international Ltd.

Ramgopal polytex Ltd.

Restile ceramics Ltd.

Rajnish retail ltd

R systems international limited

Ruchi infrastructure Ltd.

Safari industries (india) Ltd.

Sagar soya products Ltd.

Sahyadri industries Ltd.

Saksoft Ltd.

Sanghvi movers Ltd.

Sunshine capital ltd

Narmada gelatines Ltd.

Shreenath investments Co., Ltd.

Sicagen india Ltd.

Signature global (india) ltd

Simplex realty Ltd.

Skm egg products export (india) Ltd.

Sri lakshmi saraswathi textiles (arni) Ltd.

Sps finquest ltd

Sukhjit starch & chemicals Ltd.

Sula vineyards ltd

Switching technologies gunther Ltd.

Talbros automotive components Ltd.

Tasty bite eatables Ltd.

Tilak ventures ltd

Transindia real estate ltd

TVS Srikakra Ltd.

Umang dairies Ltd.

Uno minda ltd

United van der horst Ltd.

Varroc engineering ltd

Venky's (india) Ltd.

Veranda learning solutions ltd

Virat crane industries Ltd.

Vtm Ltd.

Walchandnagar industries Ltd.

Welspun corp limited

Welspun investments and commercials Ltd.

Wisec global Ltd.

Wpil Ltd.

Yuken india Ltd.

Zee media corporation Ltd

Zenlabs Ethica ltd

Kovalam investment & trading Co., Ltd.

Welcast steels Ltd.

Q1 Results

PFC (power finanance corp)

The state-owned power infrastructure finance business reported a consolidated net profit increase of more than 20 per cent to Rs 7,182.06 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,982.14 crore for the quarter that concluded on June 30, 2024.

From Rs 21,017.81 crore to Rs 24,736.68 crore during the same period last year, total income increased.



