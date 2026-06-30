₹13.6 Crore Order Boost For RailTel Corporation Of India, Company To Develop Thane’s DigiThane Platform

A new order will see RailTel Corporation of India operate and maintain the DigiThane Citizen Engagement Platform. |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India on Monday announced it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Thane Municipal Corporation for a contract worth Rs 13.6 crore. The order involves working as a technology partner for the DigiThane Citizen Engagement Platform.

Project Scope

RailTel will handle the development, upgrade, implementation, operation, and maintenance of the DigiThane platform. This includes a full lifecycle of technology services for the citizen engagement system.

Contract Duration

The agreement specifies a period of 10 years for these services. The project is expected to be executed by 28 June 2036.

Order Value

The estimated size of the order, as per the Letter of Intent, is Rs 13,60,00,000. This figure includes applicable taxes.

Nature of Agreement

The contract is a domestic order, with RailTel acting as a technology partner. The company confirmed that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in Thane Municipal Corporation.

Related Party Transaction

RailTel stated that this order does not fall under related party transactions. The company also confirmed that it was within the timeframe for reporting the information.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.