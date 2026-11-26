₹1,300 Crore BSNL-MTNL Asset Monetisation On Cards |

Mumbai: The National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) has considered fresh asset monetisation and valuation proposals worth approximately ₹1,300 crore involving Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), strengthening the government's efforts to unlock value from surplus public sector assets.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the proposals were reviewed during NLMC's 22nd Board of Directors meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The corporation has already monetised assets worth over ₹9,000 crore during the current financial year.

BSNL, MTNL Asset Monetisation Gains Momentum

The latest proposals involving the two state-owned telecom companies will undergo further processing in accordance with prescribed government procedures.

The initiative forms part of the Centre's broader asset monetisation strategy aimed at improving the utilisation of surplus government-owned land and buildings while unlocking their commercial potential.

17 Residential Properties Under Review

The NLMC board also examined valuation reports for 17 residential properties across New Delhi and Mumbai. These assets were acquired from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) through the closure route.

The corporation has previously offered residential properties in Prayagraj and Chennai through ongoing electronic auction initiatives. The proposed monetisation of properties in Delhi and Mumbai will focus on transparent, competitive and market-driven transactions to maximise asset value.

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RINL Land Auctions Generate ₹584.40 Crore

The board reviewed two electronic auctions conducted on behalf of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and November 3.

The auctions attracted aggregate highest bids worth ₹584.40 crore across 264 land parcels, marking NLMC's first end-to-end electronic auction initiative.

Government Asset Monetisation Pipeline Expands

The board also discussed government-to-government transactions and measures to strengthen institutional and organisational capabilities to support its expanding operations. NLMC is a wholly owned government enterprise operating under the Department of Public Enterprises within the Ministry of Finance.

The corporation was established to facilitate the monetisation of surplus land and building assets belonging to public sector enterprises and other government organisations, helping unlock economic value from underutilised public assets.

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