BMC’s G-South ward records a sharp fall in power consumption after installing solar systems at civic buildings | File Photo

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: In a major boost to its green energy drive, the BMC’s G-South ward has achieved substantial savings in electricity costs through solar power installations. Eight civic properties have registered a 47.73 per cent drop in their combined electricity bills in just one month, saving the civic body Rs 1.10 lakh.

The combined electricity bill for these properties, Rs 2,32,046 in May 2026, plunged to Rs 1,21,288 in June. The initiative, aimed at reducing dependence on conventional power and promoting sustainable development, involves installing 12-kW on-grid solar power systems across various civic properties.

🔷ऊर्जा संवर्धन आणि पर्यावरणपूरक शाश्वत विकासाला चालना देण्याच्या उद्देशाने बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या जी दक्षिण विभागाने महानगरपालिकेच्या विविध मालमत्तांमध्ये १२ किलोवॅट क्षमतेचे ऑन-ग्रिड सौरऊर्जा प्रकल्प उभारण्याचा उपक्रम हाती घेतला आहे. 🔷या उपक्रमांतर्गत वरळी स्मशानभूमी तसेच महानगरपालिकेच्या विविध शाळांसह महानगरपालिकेच्या अन्य कार्यालयीन इमारतींमध्ये सौरऊर्जा प्रकल्प उभारण्यात आले आहेत. या प्रकल्पांच्या अंमलबजावणीनंतर मे आणि जून २०२६ या दोन महिन्यांतील वीज वापर आणि वीजबिलांमध्ये मोठ्या प्रमाणात घट झाली आहे. 🔷महानगरपालिकेच्या आठ कार्यालयीन इमारतींमध्ये एकत्रित वीज वापर मे २०२६ मध्ये २३,७०१ युनिट्स होता. तो जून २०२६ मध्ये ११,३१८ युनिट्सवर आला. म्हणजेच एका महिन्यात वीज वापरामध्ये १२,३८३ युनिट्सची घट नोंदविण्यात आली आहे. 🔷याचबरोबरच, या आठ मालमत्तांचे एकत्रित वीजबिल मे २०२६ मध्ये २ लाख ३२ हजार ४६ रुपये होते. जून २०२६ मध्ये ते १ लाख २१ हजार २८८ रुपयांवर आले. म्हणजेच एका महिन्यात वीजबिलाच्या रकमेत १ लाख १० हजार ७५८ रुपयांची, अर्थात सुमारे ४७.७३ टक्क्यांची घट झाली आहे. #mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 25, 2026

Electricity Consumption Drops

The impact is also reflected in electricity consumption figures. The combined consumption of the eight properties dropped from 23,701 units in May to 11,318 units in June, registering a reduction of 12,383 units in a month.

Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-South ward, said, "The solar installations have been undertaken at Worli Crematorium, various BMC schools and other civic office buildings. Beyond cutting electricity expenses, the initiative is expected to promote clean energy, improve energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of conventional power consumption."

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Ward Plans To Expand Solar Projects

Encouraged by the savings, the G-South ward plans to regularly monitor the performance of these installations and explore opportunities to expand solar power projects to other civic properties.

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