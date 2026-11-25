Mumbai, November 25, 2026: In a major boost to its green energy drive, the BMC’s G-South ward has achieved substantial savings in electricity costs through solar power installations. Eight civic properties have registered a 47.73 per cent drop in their combined electricity bills in just one month, saving the civic body Rs 1.10 lakh.
The combined electricity bill for these properties, Rs 2,32,046 in May 2026, plunged to Rs 1,21,288 in June. The initiative, aimed at reducing dependence on conventional power and promoting sustainable development, involves installing 12-kW on-grid solar power systems across various civic properties.
Electricity Consumption Drops
The impact is also reflected in electricity consumption figures. The combined consumption of the eight properties dropped from 23,701 units in May to 11,318 units in June, registering a reduction of 12,383 units in a month.
Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-South ward, said, "The solar installations have been undertaken at Worli Crematorium, various BMC schools and other civic office buildings. Beyond cutting electricity expenses, the initiative is expected to promote clean energy, improve energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of conventional power consumption."
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Ward Plans To Expand Solar Projects
Encouraged by the savings, the G-South ward plans to regularly monitor the performance of these installations and explore opportunities to expand solar power projects to other civic properties.
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