Centre Eyes ₹5,000 Crore From Asset Monetisation, NLMC Panel Clears Proposals For Consideration

Centre Eyes ₹5,000 Crore From Asset Monetisation |

New Delhi: The National Land Monetization Corporation has recommended proposals involving government assets valued at more than ₹5,000 crore, marking progress in the Centre’s asset monetisation programme.

The proposals were considered during a meeting of NLMC’s Board of Directors and cover surplus land and building assets selected for monetisation, the Finance Ministry said.

Government Seeks Value From Surplus Assets

The initiative aims to unlock value from underused properties held by Central Public Sector Enterprises and other government entities.

Rather than allowing surplus land and buildings to remain idle, NLMC helps asset-owning organisations assess commercial opportunities and move properties towards monetisation.

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The government said the ₹5,000 crore pipeline reflects the expanding scale of NLMC’s involvement in its asset monetisation strategy.

What Is NLMC?

NLMC is a wholly government-owned company operating under the control of the Department of Public Enterprises in the Finance Ministry.

It was established to undertake and facilitate the monetisation of surplus land and building assets owned by CPSEs and government bodies.

The company works with asset owners to identify properties, assess their commercial potential and select appropriate monetisation routes.

Board Reviews Progress

During the meeting, the NLMC board reviewed progress across various asset-owning organisations and assessed initiatives being pursued.

Discussions focused on accelerating the process, resolving implementation requirements and ensuring that identified assets advance through transparent mechanisms.

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The board also reviewed efforts to strengthen NLMC’s operational capabilities. These measures are intended to create a more structured framework for managing government asset monetisation projects.

Focus On Transparent Monetisation

NLMC seeks to help public entities unlock value while following commercially suitable and transparent processes.

Productive use of surplus government land and buildings could generate resources for asset-owning entities and improve the management of public property.

The latest recommendations are expected to move forward after completing the required assessment, approval and implementation procedures.