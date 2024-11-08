128 Companies To Post Q2 Results Today, Including SBI, MRF, Ashok Leyland & LIC

The Q2 result season is underway in full steam; today there will be 128 companies scheduled to declare their Q2 results; 680 companies have already declared their Q2 results in the month of October.

Today's list of 128 companies posting Q2 results include speciality chemical manufacturer Aarti industries, API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) maker alembic ltd, commercial vehicle manufacturing giant Ashok leyland, hospital chain operator Fortis healthcare, housing finance arm of the PSU insurance Corp., GIC General Insurance housing finance, Inox India.

Medical diagnostics chain operator Metropolis Healthcare, commercial and consumer tyre manufacturing titan MRF, naukri.com owner Info Edge, cement manufacturer Orient Cement, retail footware whale relaxo footware , PSU lending mammoth SBI, state-owned shipping company SCI and PSU insurance giant LIC are also scheduled to post their Q2 results today.

Companies posting Q2 results today

Aarti Industries Ltd.

Aban Offshore Ltd.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.

Alembic Ltd.

Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd.

Alufluoride Ltd.

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.

Anuh Pharma Ltd.

Aries Agro Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Atam Valves Ltd.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

B&A Packaging India Ltd.

Batliboi Ltd.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd.

Binani Industries Ltd.

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.

Cheviot Co.Ltd.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.

CNI Research Ltd.

Cressanda Solutions Ltd.

Daulat Securities Ltd.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.

Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd.

East Buildtech Ltd.

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Enterprise International Ltd.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Esab India Ltd.

Ethos Ltd.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd.

Ge T&D India Ltd.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd.

Ginni Filaments Ltd.

Goa Carbon Ltd.

Gocl Corporation Ltd.

Gorani Industries Ltd.

Gujarat Containers Ltd.

HB Stockholdings Ltd.

The HiTech Gears Ltd.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd.

IITL Projects Ltd.

Ikio Lighting Ltd.

Inox India Ltd.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd.

IP Rings Ltd.

Jamshri Realty Ltd.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd.

K.C.P.Ltd.

Keerthi Industries Ltd.

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.

Kovai Medical Centre & Hospital Ltd.

Ladderup Finance Ltd.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.

Latent View Analytics Ltd.

Life Insurance Corporation Of India

Madhucon Projects Ltd.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.

Mangalam Organics Ltd.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd.

Mpil Corporation Ltd.

Mrf Ltd.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.

Mukand Ltd.

Info Edge (India) Ltd.

NCL Industries Ltd.

Neo Infracon Ltd.

NGL FineChem Ltd.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

Nalin Lease Finance Ltd.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.

Nova Agritech Ltd.

N.R.Agarwal Industries Ltd.

Oceanic Foods Ltd.

Orient Cement Ltd.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.

Oswal Greentech Ltd.

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd.

Pune E Stock Broking Ltd.

Pix Transmissions Ltd.

Ppap Automotive Ltd.

Premier Energies Ltd.

Puravankara Ltd.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Repro India Ltd.

Robust Hotels Ltd.

Risa International Ltd.

Rolcon Engineering Co. Ltd.

R Systems International Ltd.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

Sahyadri Industries Ltd.

Satchmo Holdings Ltd.

State Bank Of India

Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd.

Seasons Textiles Ltd.

Springform Technology Ltd.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Ltd.

Sps Finquest Ltd.

Sarda Proteins Ltd.

Star Cement Ltd.

Subex Ltd.

Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd.

Syschem (India) Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Til Ltd.

TPL Plastech Ltd.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd.

Unjha Formulations Ltd.

VIP Clothing Ltd.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.

Wardwizard Foods And Beverages Ltd.

Welspun Corp Ltd.

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.

Zardi Investment & Trading Ltd.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY25

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 37,689 crore, while the company's consolidated net profit grew 35 per cent year over year to Rs 3,171 crore.

Share performance

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were trading around Rs 2,920.85 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with a surge of 1.02 per cent amounting to Rs 29.50 per share.

The stock went on to touch the day high level of Rs 2,940.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), after hitting opening bell at Rs 2,910.00 per share on the Indian bourses

Operational EBITDA

At the operational level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) increased by 30 per cent to Rs 3,908 crore for the quarter ending in September 2024 from Rs 2,993 crore for the same period the previous year. Additionally, the EBITDA margin increased by 190 basis points (bps), from 12.3 per cent YoY to 14.2 per cent.

Auto segment revenue

For the second quarter of FY25, Mahindra's auto segment revenue increased 14 per cent year over year to Rs 21,110.28 crore from Rs 18,514.74 crore.

Additionally, the segment's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 17.37 per cent from Rs 1,709.08 crore to Rs 2,005.98 crore over the same period last year.

Farm equipment revenue

The company's farm equipment division saw a 9.75 per cent increase in revenue in the quarter that ended in September 2024, going from Rs 5,919.51 crore to Rs 6,496.81 crore.

In Q2FY25, the segment's EBIT increased 20 per cent year over year to Rs 1,136.22 crore from Rs 946.33 crore.