10 Indian companies maybe at the risk of becoming fallen angels in APAC region

Nearly half of 'BBB-' rated issuers in the APAC region having low rating headroom, are at the risk of becoming fallen angels, stated Fitch Ratings. A fallen angel means bonds that were originally investment-grade but have been downgraded to junk.

Nevertheless, 17 issuers among Fitch’s portfolio of 36 in APAC are rated at the 'BBB-' level, the lowest investment-grade rating. So, these will have low rating headroom. The rating agency stated that around USD 117 billion in debt is issued by the 17 issuers, out of a total of USD 311 billion in debt issued by corporates rated 'BBB-'. It stated, “Many companies and countries will continue to face difficult conditions in the near term as the coronavirus pandemic evolves.”