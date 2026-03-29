₹10 Crore Mystery In UP Bank Account, Family Shocked At ATM Balance Chooses Honesty Over Unexpected Fortune

A woman in Mainpuri, UP, found nearly ₹10 crore in her bank account due to a technical error, Shocked, her family. | Representative Image

Lucknow: A simple ATM visit turned into a shocking moment for a family in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. A woman named Sita found nearly ₹10 crore in her bank account, leaving her and her family completely surprised.

She has an account with Bank of India, and the exact amount shown was ₹9,99,49,586.

ATM Check Leaves Family Stunned

The incident came to light when her son Arun Kumar went to an ATM to generate a PIN and check the account balance.

To his shock, the balance displayed was around Rs 9 crore. The family, which depends on farming for income, could not believe what they saw.

“We don’t know whose money this is,” Arun said. He added that they would visit the bank once it opens to clarify the matter.

Family Wants to Return the Money

Sita clearly stated that the money does not belong to them. “We don’t know how this money came. Whoever owns it should take it back,” she said.

Her husband Farzan also supported this, saying the family has no claim on such a large amount and intends to inform the bank.

Video Goes Viral Online

A video showing the ATM balance quickly spread on social media, attracting attention and raising questions about banking systems and errors.

Many people were surprised to see such a large amount appear suddenly in a normal bank account.

Bank Calls It Technical Error

Officials from the Bank of India said the issue was likely due to a technical error. The branch manager from the Sultanganj branch mentioned that the woman had an existing loan account, and the issue could have been resolved earlier if reported.

Questions on Banking Systems

The incident has raised concerns about how such errors can happen in banking systems. Authorities are expected to investigate and correct the mistake soon.

While the situation created excitement and confusion, the family’s honesty in offering to return the money has been widely appreciated.