Why Bharat Wants Ring Lights On Their Phones — And How Lava Listened

The Indian smartphone market is a battlefield where global giants dominate with deep pockets, constant innovation and aggressive marketing. In such a high-pressure arena, survival requires more than just good products — it demands cultural insight.

Amidst this intensity, Lava has carved out its space as a rare homegrown player that not only designs and manufactures phones in India, but also champions the aspirations of Bharat. In a conversation with BrandSutra, Puravansh Maitreya, Head of Marketing at Lava International Limited, shares how the brand goes toe-to-toe with global heavyweights while staying rooted with trust and accessibility.

Edited excerpts…

Tell us about Lava’s core positioning in the smartphone market and the audience it aims to reach out to.

As one of the very few companies that design and manufacture phones entirely in India, Lava stands as a symbol of self-reliance, innovation and national pride. Whether it’s offering smartphones that support regional languages, upholding high standards of safety, or creating a customer support model that reaches even the remotest locations, like Kargil, where our team once travelled 200 km through snow to repair a phone, our focus is always on putting the user first.

What shifts have you observed in consumer preferences for smartphones in India?

There’s a clear shift toward smartphones that offer a balanced proposition: style, performance and smart features that add real value. High-refresh-rate displays, enhanced camera capabilities, and fast charging are increasingly seen as essentials, even in the mid-range segment.

Another important trend we have observed is the growing aspiration among young users to see their smartphones as an extension of their identity. This means a stronger focus on design aesthetics, display quality and content creation tools like macro cameras, AI editing features, and even ring lights.

Could you share some insights into your current marketing mix — which platforms and strategies are delivering the strongest ROI?

Digital has become a central pillar of our marketing efforts, especially as younger consumers spend more time online. Urban audiences are generally more exposed to a variety of choices and are influenced by online reviews. However, our core strength lies in our understanding of Bharat, where Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets continue to drive significant volumes. Rural markets are driven by a need for holistic value, product reliability, easy access to service and a sense of reassurance from the brand. Here, our strong retail network and below-the-line activations play a crucial role.

Currently, our marketing investments are distributed across digital and influencer-driven campaigns which account for nearly 50% to 60% of the mix. Around 25% to 30% goes into retail-focused activities including point of sale visibility, local outreach, and trade engagement. The remaining 10% to 20% is reserved for traditional media such as radio and print, which remain relevant in specific pockets.

What trends do you see shaping the Indian smartphone industry over the next five years?

With an influx of global brands and the steady rise of Indian players, the market is rapidly evolving to serve a broader and more demanding consumer base. While the premium segment continues to see innovation, the real momentum is in the sub-₹10,000 smartphones, where a large base of nearly two hundred million feature phone users is making the shift to smartphones.

5G is no longer a premium feature but it is fast becoming the new standard, reshaping consumer expectations across the board. This shift is being accompanied by a surge in content creation and consumption, driving demand for advanced cameras, larger storage, immersive displays, and faster processors, even in mid-range devices.

Artificial Intelligence is also starting to play a central role in shaping user experience. From smarter cameras to battery optimisation and voice assistance, AI is becoming integral to how consumers interact with their devices.

On the manufacturing front, initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme are already driving capacity expansion and greater self-reliance. Indian brands are not just strengthening their domestic footprint, they are preparing to take the leap into global markets.

Finally, what’s the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from marketing in the tech space?

One of the biggest lessons I have learned is that relevance always wins over reach. Especially in a market as diverse and layered as India, visibility alone is not enough. Campaigns like #MyBharatWithLava or Free Demo@Home worked because they spoke to real needs and real emotions. They were not just stories we told. They were experiences we created.

Tech marketing has shown me that empathy is just as important as engineering. When brands put the user at the center of our thinking, and when creativity matches the pace of innovation, we create lasting impact.